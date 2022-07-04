In a bikini, Sofia Starling has fun in the midst of nature and exudes beauty

Sofia Starling enchanted followers on his Instagram this week by sharing records of his trip to Vale da Lua, in Alto Paraíso de Goiás, in the Chapada dos Veadeiros region. in the images, the actress appears all stylish having fun in nature.

In some photos, the André Marques’ ex-girlfriend appears inside a crevice in the midst of the characteristic rock formations of the place. in the records, she posed in a blue bikini, letting her beautiful curves stand out.

In the photo album published by Sofia, it is also possible to see the famous person cooling off in the pools and natural wells of the region, lavishing her unmistakable beauty and great physical shape. In the caption of the publication, the muse used an excerpt from the song Immediate contactof the singer Arnaldo Antunes.

“Away from me. Released in the air. Inside love. Free to browse. Going wherever. Your flying saucer”wrote Sofia Starling.

On the social network, the blonde’s post attracted looks and she was surrounded by lots of compliments and loving messages of her fans, friends and admirers who accompany her.

“The most beautiful thing, these photos are chilling”, said a friend. “Perfection,” commented another fan. “Wonderful body, right love, that’s a maximum friend. A thousand sensations with this photo”, wrote Bruna Altieri. “Throw this beauty in our face even if it’s little!”, fired an internet user.

End of relationship with André Marques

Sofia Starling and André Marques’ relationship came to an end in June last year. The information was confirmed by the former presenter of ‘No Limite’, in a statement to Quem magazine.

“Yes, the relationship is over, it’s been a while since we’ve been together, I wish her all the happiness”said the artist at the time.

André and Sofia have been together since 2019 and on social networks they always exchanged beautiful declarations of love. After the breakup, the presenter deleted all the photos in which he appeared next to the actress. She, in turn, even after the end, still maintains some publications with the famous.

Shortly before announcing the breakup with the blonde, André Marques confessed in an interview with the Extra newspaper that he was very jealous.

“Sophia is one of the most beautiful women I have ever seen up close. And I’m jealous. I think jealousy changes levels with each age, right? When you love, you kind of become a kid again in some ways. Sometimes I find myself thinking, “I thought I was too mature for this, but I look like a silly 10-year-old.”she said at the time.

