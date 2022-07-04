In Criciúma, liter of gasoline is already found below R$ 6

The cut in federal taxes and the reduction of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) by the Government of Santa Catarina has resulted in a reduction in the value of gasoline. In Criciúma, drivers already find a liter of fuel below R$ 6. This Sunday, the 3rd, the report from Portal Engeplus carried out a price survey at more than 20 gas stations in the city.
The cheapest liter of gasoline among the establishments visited was R$5.88. Still below R$6, the report also found stations selling the fuel at R$5.89 and R$5.99. The prices researched by the Engeplus Portal were based on the values published by the locals on the price display in front of the establishments, most of them did not show the cost of a liter of ethanol.
At the same stations, the report researched the values per liter of ethanol and diesel. What drew attention was that in some cases the price of a liter of gasoline was the same or even cheaper than a liter of ethanol. In the case of diesel, all the establishments visited sell the fuel charging more than R$ 7 per liter.
Check the price list researched by the Engeplus Portal:
post
Place
Gasoline Price
Ethanol price
Diesel price
post 1
Ceará
BRL 5.89
–
BRL 7.34
post 2
Salete’s NS
BRL 5.99
BRL 5.68
BRL 7.24
post 3
Salete’s NS
BRL 6.29
BRL 5.89
BRL 7.75
post 4
prosperous
BRL 6.27
–
BRL 7.19
post 5
prosperous
BRL 6.38
–
BRL 7.39
post 6
prosperous
BRL 6.29
BRL 6.54
BRL 7.39
station 7
Saint Cristopher
BRL 6.29
–
BRL 7.39
station 8
Saint Cristopher
BRL 6.29
BRL 5.55
BRL 7.49
station 9
center
BRL 6.27
–
BRL 7.29
post 10
center
BRL 6.29
BRL 5.89
BRL 7.29
station 11
center
BRL 6.68
–
BRL 7.88
post 12
center
BRL 5.89
BRL 6.38
BRL 7.42
station 13
center
BRL 5.89
–
BRL 7.49
post 14
new worker
BRL 5.99
BRL 5.99
BRL 7.09
post 15
Mary Heaven
BRL 5.89
–
BRL 7.14
post 16
Maina river
BRL 5.89
BRL 6.19
BRL 7.14
Station 17
Maina river
BRL 6.19
–
–
post 18
Freedom
BRL 6.63
–
BRL 7.49
station 19
angelic garden
BRL 5.99
–
BRL 7.34
post 20
pine tree
BRL 5.99
BRL 5.99
BRL 7.29
post 21
trader
BRL 5.88
–
BRL 7.49
Post 22
Saint Anthony
BRL 5.89
BRL 6.19
–
The reduction in the price of gasoline takes place after the Federal Government resets the Cide-Fuel rates and the taxation of the Social Integration Program (PIS) and Contribution to the Financing of Social Security (Cofins) levied on gasoline by December 31, 2022. . Diesel and cooking gas already have these taxes zeroed.
The same bill, approved by the National Congress, set the ICMS at a maximum level of 17% or 18% (depending on the location) by the States. The governor of Santa Catarina, Carlos Moisés, signed last Friday, the 1st, a Provisional Measure (MP) with immediate effect that reduces to 17% the ICMS rate for electricity, gasoline, fuel alcohol and communications.
In the case of fuels, the State kept the calculation base frozen since October 2021, even with successive price increases caused by the international market. In the case of gasoline, for example, the amount charged in practice for ICMS was already approximately 18%.