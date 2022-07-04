‘In my day, I had to do theater’

Drica Moraes about Jade Picon in a soap opera: “In my time, I had to do theater” (Photo: Globo/Victor Pollak/João Cotta)

Drica Moraeswho will play the mother-in-law of the character of Jade Picon in “Travessia”, Globo’s next 9am soap opera, commented on the digital influencer’s casting for the production, which drew criticism for the lack of experience as an actress for the former “BBB22”.

“I try not to be prejudiced against things at first, until the person proves to me otherwise. I’m already a dinosaur. In my time, I had to do theater, have stage experience. so much prejudice. People can be born a great talent coming from a digital environment. The person will have to work. F5.

Recently, Ricardo Waddingtonentertainment director at Globo, denied that there is a movement at the station to hire people based on the number of followers they have and said that opportunities are taken advantage of as they arise.

“Many things inspire a director when casting. It’s something technical, but also very intuitive. And in one of the many casting meetings for the soap opera, her name came up in the middle of a conversation. Everyone immediately regained the her image on the ‘BBB’ and associated it with the character”, he explained to Guilherme Ravache’s column, on UOL.

“We saw that it had a lot to do with it. From there, we went after it, did tests. Jade’s physical type, plus the temperament she showed on ‘BBB’, the way she communicated with people in the house and with the audience, all of this qualified her to audition for a character who had these same characteristics,” he added. In the production, Jade will play Chiara, a digital influencer victim of fake news.

Waddington further revealed that despite her lack of acting experience, Jade surprised her at the auditions and has been working hard to honor the opportunity: “From the moment she was hired, Jade started intense prep work. situation. And she has responded very well”, he declared.

About “Crossing”

“Travessia” should be aired in October, instead of “Pantanal”. With about 150 chapters, the feuilleton is artistically directed by Mauro Mendonça Filho, who worked with Glória Perez in the series “Dupla identity” (2014).

Everything indicates that the plot will have the face of the author, known for addressing issues that challenge society. This time, the impact of technology on people’s lives will be the main theme. Fake news, smartphones, screens, social networks and influencers are among the topics that will be raised.

Part of the soap opera will be filmed in Maranhão and Portugal, according to the author herself. “I need one of the characters to be out of Brazil for the plot to be able to take place,” Perez told the Novela das 9 podcast on GShow. On Twitter, she even posted some images of the European country and related them to “Travessia”.