Infectologist clarifies the types of sequelae left by covid-19

Photo: Ed Santos/Acorda Cidade

Singer Joelma is one of the people who contracted Covid-19 and had sequelae in her body. At the end of May, the artist appeared with a swollen face during a show in Parauapebas, in the southeast of Pará.

She was diagnosed with Covid-19 three times, and even claimed that she was experiencing a kind of ‘accordion effect’ caused by the swelling.

Given this fact, the infectious disease physician, Melissa Falcão, reported that the swelling may be related to kidney failure.

“After a diagnosis of Covid, there can be swelling in the body, related to kidney failure, people who have a serious case with kidney involvement, related to infection, or swelling. And the accordion effect that was reported, in the case of singer Joelma, was due to the use of corticosteroids. All medications have benefits and side effects, so self-medication should be avoided. Corticosteroids when used with a prolonged dose can cause serious adverse effects like increased blood sugar, swelling in the body, weight gain and a number of other things,” she explained.

The doctor also highlighted some of the sequelae that people can have after contracting the disease, even if it is a mild condition.

“Covid can cause sequelae. This usually occurs in people who have severe symptoms, those with respiratory failure, who need prolonged hospitalization, which can lead to pulmonary sequelae. In this case, the person gets tired easily, has tiredness in the body, accelerated heart, this feeling and, mainly, psycho-emotional symptoms. So we see a lot of people who needed hospitalization with covid or who had covid, especially at that initial time, with depression and insomnia associated with symptoms of covid. So despite being more frequent in those people who had severe covid, it can happen with varying intensities in anyone who had the disease. So even people who had a mild condition, just a runny nose, a cough, can over time perceive forgetfulness, a feeling of fatigue, a lack of disposition in the body. There are people who lose their sense of smell and taste, and this can take weeks to months, and they don’t always recover quickly. These are the main consequences of the covid: neuropsychosomatic symptoms, depression, insomnia, the issue of loss of smell and taste and forgetfulness and lack of disposition”, he explained.

According to Melissa Falcão, even if the patient has the diagnosis, proving that it is a sequel caused by covid-19, but that the symptoms persist, it is necessary to seek medical attention.

“The literature is researching a long covid, which would be the prolonged symptoms and the sequel of the disease. Prolonged covid would be those recurring symptoms, such as a sore throat that returns often. It is still being defined which criteria fit the long covid, such as headache that appears often, but always needs to be differentiated. ‘I had Covid, I have some symptoms that are recurring frequently’, ‘headache that is bothering me’, this needs to be investigated, it does not mean that it is necessarily related to covid, you have to see all the possibilities that it causes ”, he said. .

Also according to the infectologist, some subvariants of Ômicron are being responsible for the increase in the number of cases.

“There are the variables in relation to the variants of covid, we now have the subvariants of Ômicron, which are BA.4 and BA.5, which is what is being responsible for this increase that we see in the number of cases with a great frequency, and which should intensify in the coming days. The main way to prevent serious covid, to prevent sequels, is vaccination. At least the third dose of the vaccine, the two doses with the first booster dose are essential,” he concluded.

With information from reporter Ney Silva from Acorda Cidade

Follow Acorda Cidade on Google News and receive the main highlights of the day. Also join our groups on WhatsApp and Telegram