Influenza vaccine is available at 41 health units in Niterói

The City Hall of Niterói made an alert for the flu vaccination in the city. Immunization is available for people from 6 months of age. Vaccination takes place in 41 health units, from Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm, with entry until 4:30 pm. The objective is to increase vaccination coverage against the disease. (Locations below)



The municipal secretary of health of Niterói, Rodrigo Oliveirahighlighted the importance of vaccination against influenza. “Immunization against Influenza is safe and fundamental, as it avoids complications that lead to hospitalizations and deaths. Look for one of the posts to receive the dose as soon as possible”says the secretary.



The flu

Influenza, commonly known as the flu, is a febrile, acute, usually benign and self-limiting viral illness. It is often characterized by an abrupt onset of symptoms, which are predominantly systemic, including fever, chills, tremors, headache, myalgia, and anorexia, as well as respiratory symptoms with dry cough, sore throat, and runny nose. The infection usually lasts for a week and with systemic symptoms persisting for a few days, the most important being fever.



Influenza vaccination sites

Policlínica Sérgio Arouca, Vital Brazil; Polyclinic of Barreto; Itaipu Regional Polyclinic; Regional Polyclinic Carlos Antônio da Silva, São Lourenço; Regional Polyclinic of Piratininga; and Policlínica Regional da Engenhoca; Regional Polyclinic of Largo da Batalha; New Point in Jurujuba – Av.Carlos Ermelindo Marins s/nº – Jurujuba (in front of Fernando Magalhães State College)

Basic Health Units (UBS): Morro do Estado, Santa Bárbara, Engenhoca and Centro.

Units of the Family Medical Program: Grota I, Grota II, Ilha da Conceição, Leopoldina, Teixeira de Freitas, Vila Ipiranga, Jurujuba, Várzea das Moças, Alarico, Atalaia, Cafubá I, Cafubá III, Cantagalo, Caramujo, Coronel Leôncio, Jonathas Botelho, Maceió, Marítimos, Martins Torres, Maruí, Matapaca, Boa Vista, Preventório I, Preventório II, Sapê, Souza Soares, Viçoso Jardim, Viradouro, Badu and Vital Brazil.













