Influenza vaccine is made available to the general public in São Luís

SÃO LUÍS – It was confirmed this Sunday (3), that starting next Tuesday (5), the health posts in the capital of Maranhão will already be providing the vaccine against influenza, the virus responsible for the flu. The information was released on social media by the mayor of São Luís, Eduardo Braide.

Vaccination is released to the public from six months of age and must be carried out staggered by age group. The application of the immunizer is essential to avoid serious cases of the disease.

The vaccine applied in this year’s campaign is the trivalent Influenza, produced by the Butantan Institute and effective against strains H1N1, H3N2 and type B. According to the State Health Department (SES), in 2021, 175 cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome were confirmed , due to the influenza virus, and 10 people died from complications caused by this virus.

Influenza Vaccine – Monday to Friday from 8 am to 5 pm

CS da Liberdade – Avenida Machado de Assis, Liberdade

CS Clodomir P. Costa – Palestine Street, Guardian Angel

CS São Raimundo – Avenida Senador José Sarney, Vila Mauro Fecury

C. S Yves Parga – Main Street, Vila Maranhão

CS Vila Nova – Raimundo de Sousa Gomes Square, Vila Nova

CS da Vila Embratel – Rua Quatorze, Vila Embratel

CS do Gapara – Projetada Avenue, Gapara

CS Carlos Macieira – Avenida dos Africanos, Sacavém

CS Genésio Ramos Filho – Rua 13, Cohab Anil

CS Cohab – Anil – R. 4, Cohab Anil I

CS Djalma Marques – Avenida Celso Coutinho, Turu

CS Amar – Deputy Luís Rocha Street, Vicente Fialho

CS Santa Bárbara – Rua Principal, 180, Santa Bárbara

USF Dr. Antonio Carlos S. Reis I – Avenida 4, Qd 36, Casa 11, Cidade Olímpica 1

USF Maria Ayrecila II – Rua 16, Qd 82, Bloco C, Cidade Olímpica 2

USF Jailson Alves Ill – Rua 7, Qd 83, Casa 1, Cidade Olímpican 3

CS São Cristóvão – Campo da Estrela Street, São Cristóvão

CS Vila Janaína – Rua Eptácio Cafeteira, Vila Janaína

CS Itapera – Rua Principal, 31, Itapera

CS Thalles Ribeiro Gonçalves – Nossa Senhora da Conceição Square, Vila Esperança

CS Maracanã – Vitória Road, Maracanã

USF Coqueiro – Rua da Vitória, Coqueiro

Vaccine against flu and covid – from Tuesday (5), from 8 am to 17 pm

CS Bezerra de Menezes – Rua 02, São Francisco

USF do São Francisco – Rua das Paparaubas, São Francisco

CS João Paulo – Rua Agostinho Torres, João Paulo

CS Turu – Avenida 07, Turu Housing Complex

UBS Cintra – Rua São Jorge, Anil

UBS Germany – Rua Zoé Cerveira, Germany

UBS Ipase – Avenida Manoel Bandeira, 23, Ipase Alto

CS Dr. Nazaré Neiva – Rua Quinze, São Raimundo

CS Quebra Pote – Cemetery Square, Quebra Pote

CS Laura Vasconcelos – BR 135, Estiva

