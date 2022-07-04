Installment of up to BRL 1,100 released TODAY (4); see the Calendar and if you will receive

O PIS 2021 is being released this Monday (4) for some workers.

O PIS 2021 continues to be paid this June for workers who submit a request to the Ministry of Labour.

the payment of PIS 2021 It has been released since March 31st.

But it is worth noting that the PIS 2021 in question is the PIS base year 2019, that is, the PIS of those who worked in 2019.

O PIS base year 2021, PIS of those who worked in 2021, will still be released by the Government. See further below.

WHO IS ENTITLED TO PIS 2021?

Who is entitled to PIS 2021 are workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2019;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2019;

They have updated data in the Annual Report of Social Information (RAIS)/eSocial.

to receive the PIS 2021the worker must send a request to the Ministry of Labor through:

From the Alô Trabalhador central, calling 158;

From the e-mail, sending the order to the e-mail address “[email protected]“, and replacing the letters “uf” with the acronym of the state where the worker lives. For example, if the worker resides in Pernambuco, the email will be “[email protected]”.

TABLE PIS

THE PIS 2021 table defines the value of PIS 2021 that will be paid to the worker.

In general, the PIS 2021 can vary between BRL 92 and BRL 1,100depending on the number of months worked in 2019.

In this way, only those who receive the maximum share of BRL 1,100 is who worked during the 12 months of 2019.

PIS CALENDAR

O 2021 PIS calendar defines when the payment will be made PIS 2021.

The worker can withdraw PIS 2021 until the 29th of December.

Added to that, the 2022 PIS calendar also defines the deadline for withdrawing the PIS 2022 like the 29th of December.

PIS BASE YEAR 2021; PIS 2021 WILL BE PAID WHEN?

see below when will PIS 2021 be paidthe PIS of those who worked in 2021 – PIS base year 2021: