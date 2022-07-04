Installments of up to R$ 1,212 are released TODAY (4); see the calendar and if you will receive

O PIS continues to be released this Monday (4).

See how to receive PIS 2022 and check:

O PIS is the salary bonus paid to workers in the private sector through Caixa Econômica Federal.

It is worth noting that the PIS in question is the PIS 2022 – PIS base year 2020. That is, the PIS of those who worked in 2020.

In the months of February and March of this year, the payment of PIS 2022.

But there are still around 480,000 workers who have not yet withdrawn the PIS 2022according to May 23 data from the Ministry of Labor.

Who is entitled to PIS 2022 are workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

They have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

The good news is that the PIS 2022 it’s the Pasep 2022 can still be redeemed.

The installments of Pasep 2022 can be withdrawn through Banco do Brasil, and those of PIS 2022, through Caixa Econômica Federal.

THE PIS 2022 table defines the value of PIS 2022 according to the months worked.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

As exemplified above, the maximum share of BRL 1,212 will only be released for those who worked during the 12 months of 2020.

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.

