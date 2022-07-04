IPC-Fipe slows to 0.28% in June, compared to 0.42% in May; in 12 months at 12.59%

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation in the city of São Paulo, rose 0.28% in June, decelerating from the 0.42% gain seen in May, but above the 0.13% increase. % verified in the last reading, in the third quadrissemana of June, according to data published this Monday by the Foundation Institute of Economic Research (Fipe).

The June result came below the median of estimates from market institutions consulted by the Broadcast projections, of 0.34%. Forecasts ranged from an increase of 0.15% to 0.71%. In the 12 months through June, accumulated inflation was 12.59%.

In the sixth month of this year, three of the seven components of the IPC-Fipe lost strength: Food (from 1.15% to 0.93%), Transport (from 0.87% to -0.25%) and Personal Expenses (from 2.18% to 1.02%).

On the other hand, there was acceleration in the categories Housing (from -1.18% to -0.57%), Health (from -0.01% to 0.47%), Clothing (from 1.29% to 1.39 %) and Education (from 0.09% to 0.21%).

See below how the components of the IPC-Fipe were in May:

– Housing: -0.57%

Food: 0.93%

Transport: -0.25%

Personal Expenses: 1.02%

Health: 0.47%

Clothing: 1.39%

Education: 0.21%

General Index: 0.28%

