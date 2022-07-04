Is it over? The 3 signs that usually get back together with their ex

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Is it over? The 3 signs that usually get back together with their ex 2 Views

If your relationship is over but you can’t think of anyone else but your ex, calm down. The blame for this suffering may be related to the day of his birth. This is because there are signs that usually get back together with their ex more often.

See too: Signs that match: check out 4 couples blessed by the Zodiac

Signs that usually get back together with their ex after the breakup

Below are the 3 signs that usually resume the relationship with their ex even after the breakup. This occurs when there is no trauma or embarrassing situation involved in the matter.

1 – Libra sign

Completing cycles doesn’t feel comfortable for Libras, who love to stay in balance. It may not be easy to understand a Libra’s head, but it’s a fact that they love getting back together with their ex. It can be said that this sign values ​​the so-called “comfort zone” and there is nothing wrong with that, as long as it is not just a delay in life.

2 – Virgo

If the relationship ended up wearing out, but everything was fine before, the Virgo tends to get back together with the ex. This is because this sign usually has an immense difficulty in trusting other people.

In this way, it is better to bet on an already trodden and reliable ground, than to expose yourself to the risks of the unknown. The earth element rules Virgo, which makes it a fixed home, more likely to create attachments and roots.

3 – Taurus tends to get back with their ex

Like Virgos, Taurus are also signs ruled by the earth element. Typically, they tend to insist as much as possible and a little more on the previous relationship.

Taurus are terrible at closing cycles and starting a new life with someone else. If you have Taurus as a sign, know that it takes effort to meet new people.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Latam has a mega promotion for tickets from R$ 95.42

Planning to travel in the next few months? Latam launched another “Mega Promo” of air …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved