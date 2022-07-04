Is it over? The 3 signs that usually get back together with their ex

If your relationship is over but you can’t think of anyone else but your ex, calm down. The blame for this suffering may be related to the day of his birth. This is because there are signs that usually get back together with their ex more often.

Signs that usually get back together with their ex after the breakup

Below are the 3 signs that usually resume the relationship with their ex even after the breakup. This occurs when there is no trauma or embarrassing situation involved in the matter.

1 – Libra sign

Completing cycles doesn’t feel comfortable for Libras, who love to stay in balance. It may not be easy to understand a Libra’s head, but it’s a fact that they love getting back together with their ex. It can be said that this sign values ​​the so-called “comfort zone” and there is nothing wrong with that, as long as it is not just a delay in life.

2 – Virgo

If the relationship ended up wearing out, but everything was fine before, the Virgo tends to get back together with the ex. This is because this sign usually has an immense difficulty in trusting other people.

In this way, it is better to bet on an already trodden and reliable ground, than to expose yourself to the risks of the unknown. The earth element rules Virgo, which makes it a fixed home, more likely to create attachments and roots.

3 – Taurus tends to get back with their ex

Like Virgos, Taurus are also signs ruled by the earth element. Typically, they tend to insist as much as possible and a little more on the previous relationship.

Taurus are terrible at closing cycles and starting a new life with someone else. If you have Taurus as a sign, know that it takes effort to meet new people.