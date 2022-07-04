“It was offered…”; Andreas is not the only one and a starter could cause the 2nd departure of the ‘Era Dorival Júnior’ at Flamengo

Possibility stirred behind the scenes, and could generate a weight loss in the cast, but the athlete himself manifested himself in Rubro-Negro

O Flamengo has been achieving good results in recent games, breathing calmer air after a very tense period when Paulo Sousa was still the coach, receiving heavy criticism from the stands. The team, which is now led by Dorival Júnior, has been achieving positive results and regains confidence.

Just like on the field, off it, the board is not fooling: as a result of having asked Andreas Pereira, who returned to Manchester United, to probably be loaned to Fulham, from England, the cariocas wasted no time and brought in Arturo Vidal, who was at Inter Milan, to be the ideal replacement.

However, the same Italians, who ended up losing the Chilean, can cause another exit in Mais Querido: according to information from the portal “GOAL.com”, defender David Luiz has been offered to Internazionale, who are exploring the possibility of making an offer for the former Parisianeven more than in the contract there is no clause for clubs outside Brazil.

It is important to point out that Beque’s contract with Rubro-Negro runs until December of this year and there has not yet been any proposal for an extension. The number 23 shirt never hid the desire to return to European football before the end of his careereven though he is 35 years old now.

On the subject, on Sunday night (3), the athlete himself used his social networks to deny the speculations and highlight that he is “totally focused” on Flamengo: “Fake news. I’m totally focused on what I should do at Flamengo. As for whoever invents it, God bless”he wrote, reassuring fans.