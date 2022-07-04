Ituano x Cruzeiro: Zé Ivaldo trains with a group in re-performance; Rafa Silva remains out | cruise

The defender did regenerative work, with the holders, and also runs on the field. A relief, after leaving the field in front of Vila Nova due to muscle discomfort in the thigh. Zé Ivaldo, at first, will normally be available against Ituano, probably to form a trio of defenders with Lucas Oliveira and Eduardo Brock, who returns after being rested on Friday.

The reserves went to the field this Sunday, but did not count on the presence of Rafa Silva. The striker was out of the last two games due to foot discomfort. There is no injury, but he hasn’t trained with the group for a week. Midfielder João Paulo, striker Jajá and goalkeeper Gabriel Brazão are still in the medical department.

Who did regenerative, but will not be on the field on Tuesday is Neto Moura. The midfielder received the third yellow card in the first half of the victory over Vila Nova.

Willian Oliveira returns to the team, and there is an option for the coach to keep Filipe Machado in the team. It was used in the Copa do Brasil, when Neto could not play. Another alternative for the vacancy in midfield is Adriano.