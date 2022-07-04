Jão participates in Nando Reis’ show at the Turá Festival; watch

Nando Reis took the stage of Tura Festival, at Parque Ibirapuera, in São Paulo, for a show full of successes and exciting moments this Sunday (3). The veteran was reinforced by the new generation of national pop. The singer john appeared wearing red and ready to sing three songs with the owner of the hit “where have i been“.

The singers shared vocals on “Yea“, music of Nando which they re-recorded as a duet in March of this year. Then, john excited the public with the success “Idiot“, album track “Pirate” that went viral on TikTok. Saying goodbye to the audience, the young artist presented a version of the classic “two rivers“, a composition by Nando that became known in the voice of Samuel Rosaof skank.

“It’s a lyric that, when I went to participate in his show, I wanted to choose a song and I said ‘I’m not going to choose the obvious ones, I want to show that I’m a fan and I know all his compositions’. I chose ‘Dois Rios’ which is a song that I love, but then I regretted it in the middle of the process because it was very difficult. There’s a duality: he’s a genius composing, but at the same time, he has the downside that he doesn’t repeat any phrases.”said john about the choice of “Two Rivers”.

See Jão’s participation in Nando Reis’ show: