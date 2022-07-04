Jet truck explodes at US event, one person dies

Last Saturday (2), a “race” between a truck and two planes resulted in the death of a man, Chris Darnell, who was the one who piloted the jet truck, during an air show in Battle Creek, Michigan, in the United States. . The means of transport were at a speed of about 480 km/h.
The truck “exploded” after the driver lost control of the vehicle while maneuvering, resulting in it tipping over and catching fire. a spectator recorded the scene on a video. The accident is being investigated.
Chris’ family is known for participating in air shows in the country. The deceased’s father posted a statement on a Facebook page.
“Just a month ago Chris turned 40. He was much loved by everyone who knew him. Chris loved the air show business. He was ‘living the dream’ as he said,” he expressed.