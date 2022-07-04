Joe Biden’s popularity plummets and Trump gains strength for 2024

President of the United States failed to find solutions to high inflation and accumulates defeats in Congress and the Supreme Court

Even with low unemployment and the pandemic under control, Biden’s popularity recovery is a difficult road.



After completing 18 months in power, the president of the United States, Joe Biden, suffers from the loss of government approval. The Democrat has been accumulating defeats in Supreme Court decisions, such as the end of the constitutional right to abortion, and has not been able to find solutions to the high inflation. One of the American research institutes showed that 71% of the population believes that the country is going in the wrong direction. Among Democrats, 49% have this perception. Another survey showed that the former president Donald Trump appears ahead of Biden in an eventual confrontation in 2024. 44% of respondents said they would vote for the Republican, 39% would vote for the current president and another 12% would choose another candidate.

Even with low unemployment and the pandemic under control, Biden’s popularity recovery is a difficult road. The Democrat failed to get congressional approval of proposals for the economy, such as a billion-dollar public spending package. A proposal for a temporary fuel tax cut was also postponed by US lawmakers.

*With information from reporter Vinicius Moura