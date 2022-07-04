Know the causes and symptoms of Salmonella infection

The kitchen is a wonderful place, full of passionate sensations: such as the smell of food being cooked, the beauty of the colors of the ingredients, the most diverse flavors, among other factors.

However, when this same place does not work according to the necessary hygiene standards, it can bring risks and potential health hazards. Food spoiled, undercooked, as well as poorly prepared, can cause serious damage to health.

To find out more about which most common causes of salmonella infectionscheck out the full article!

Read more: Kinder Egg with Salmonella: find out if you bought a contaminated batch

The main cause of salmonella

Salmonella is a bacterium that lives in the digestive tract of animals and humans and is the cause of salmonellosis.

When some foods are eaten raw or poorly prepared, the risk of contracting this bacteria is very high. Some examples would be: consuming poultry, red meat, eggs or unpasteurized milk.

In addition to these foods, it is important to give greater prominence to chicken meat. Studies have shown that 1 in 25 packages of supermarket chicken is contaminated with Salmonella. Because of this, it is necessary to be very careful when preparing this food.

When infected with the bacteria in question, some people may not experience any symptoms. However, others can develop serious symptoms, such as stomach cramps, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, headaches, among other even more serious factors, and you should go to the doctor as soon as possible.

Due to the similarity of symptoms, many people end up confusing and believing that they have the famous “stomach flu”, when in fact it is a Salmonella infection. That’s why it’s always important to have a proper diagnosis made by a qualified professional.

How to avoid contamination

As stated earlier, Salmonella can be contracted by consuming raw or undercooked foods. However, there are other ways of spreading the bacteria. For example, not cleaning the cutting board after use can be a source of spread.

In addition, washing the chicken or beef under running water is also a high risk factor. This happens because instead of disinfecting the meat, you are spreading the bacteria present there. If you prefer, sanitize the meats with lemon, but know that bacteria will only be effectively eliminated by completing the cooking properly.