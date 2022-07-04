Know who Tayara Andreza is, singer taken off stage for not saying hello to the mayor of Tracunhaém | Pernambuco

Share on WhatsApp

At 29 years old, Tayara has at least 12 years of career in the Pernambuco brega. She has two children, both with ex-husband Lucas Moura. Check out, below, who is the singer, who on social networks has more than 1 million followers.

2 of 2 Tayara Andreza and Deivison Kellrs in a video by Banda Torpedo — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube Tayara Andreza and Deivison Kellrs in a video by Banda Torpedo — Photo: Reproduction/YouTube

Since the beginning of her career, Tayara Andreza has been singing brega music, a rhythm that dominates the soundscape of the outskirts of Greater Recife. She discovered her passion for music singing in church and migrated to forró and brega funk bands.

However, it was in Banda Torpedo, a tacky romantic, that Tayara Andreza gained notoriety, alongside singer Deivison Kellrs, who died in 2018, aged 30, from liver cancer. She left the group in 2016 and was replaced by singers Francyne Röper and Luiza Ketilyn.

Some of the best known songs by Banda Torpedo, during the period in which Tayara Andreza was vocalist, are “Diz na Minha Cara”, “Foi Amor”, “Chora, Amor” and “Nosso cheesy version of the song “Unconditionally” by pop singer Katy Perry.

Over the six years of her solo career, Tayara Andreza became one of the best-known women of romantic brega in Pernambuco. On Instagram alone, she has more than 1.1 million followers, and she accumulates, on streaming platforms, millions of reproductions of her songs.

Some of his most famous songs are “Sem ela Saber” and “Atual do Meu Ex”. Both talk about betrayal and unrequited love. In 2021, she released the song and video for “Mulherão da Porra”, in which she talks about domestic violence.

After the death of Deivison Kellrs, she released the song “Sinto Saudade”, in honor of the colleague with whom she shared the vocals of Banda Torpedo.