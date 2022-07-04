Pleno.News – 18:24 | updated on 07/03/2022 18:36



Glenda Kozlowski used social media this Sunday (3) to apologize for the comment she made about a controversy involving former Formula 1 driver Nelson Piquet. during the program Sport Showfrom Band, she questioned the context of a speech considered racist by Piquet about the English driver Lewis Hamilton.

– Looking at things from a year ago too, I think bringing them up now can sometimes change the context of things. I mean, it has no context, you can’t talk about it, right? Use racist terms. But was that the context too? I think that from a year to now people change, from a year to now a lot has changed – said the presenter, during the attraction of the Band.

Because of what he said, Kozlowski had his name among the most talked about topics on Twitter. Several users of the social network criticized the posture of the presenter.

– I apologize to everyone for my words. I was very bad in choosing each of them. All my indignation at myself. A kiss to all. #pardon – she wrote, on Twitter, after the negative repercussion of her comment.

Last Wednesday (29), Piquet released an official note with an apology to Lewis Hamilton for calling him a “little nigger” during an interview in November 2021. The 69-year-old three-time champion cited a mistake in the translation. of the term, noting that the word is used colloquially in Brazil.

“The term used is one that has been widely and historically used colloquially in Brazilian Portuguese as a synonym for “cara” or “person” and was never intended to offend,” he said.

