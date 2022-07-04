Kyiv claims to have re-hoisted the national flag on Snake Island

THE The Ukrainian flag has been hoisted again on the Isle of Serpents, located in the Black Sea, a source in the Ukrainian army, quoted here by Reuters, said on Monday. This after Russian forces withdrew from the site, considered a strategic point for the offensive, last week.

“The military operation was completed and the territory [Ilha das Serpentes] has been returned to the jurisdiction of Ukraine”, said Natalia Humeniuk, spokeswoman for the military command of southern Ukraine, in the context of a press conference.

Some analysts have said that the withdrawal of Russian troops from this island could result in the end of the blockade on Ukrainian ports, which has prevented exports of vast quantities of grain. Even so, a foreign diplomat consulted by Reuters, residing in Kyiv, was keen to point out that this would not be enough to allow the safe transit of these goods.

“There is a requirement that passes through demining and Russia still has capabilities (military ships, coastal defense systems and air superiority) that will allow them to interdict navigation lanes”, recalled the diplomat in this regard.

From the perspective of this source, Ukraine would need support from allied countries and Turkey would play a leading role in this process, so that the ports were effectively unblocked for export purposes.

It should be recalled that Russia explained that it abandoned the territory of Serpents Island, on Thursday, as a “goodwill gesture” to show that it did not intend to obstruct the United Nations (UN) attempts to open a humanitarian corridor that would allow the departure of cereals from Ukraine. However, Ukrainian sources say they expelled Russian forces following an artillery and missile attack.

In the early days of the Russian invasion of Ukrainian territory, which began on February 24, Kremlin troops made several attempts to conquer the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, which they eventually abandoned.

Since then, the Russian military has concentrated its offensives in the Donbass region – although they have already managed to conquer some cities located further south, such as Mariupol, for example, and continue to carry out bombings on other Ukrainian regions.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and the military offensive has killed more than 4,000 civilians, according to the United Nations (UN). However, the organization warns that the real number of victims could be much higher, given the difficulties in counting civilian casualties in territories controlled or besieged by the Russians.

