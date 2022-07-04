Lara receives inheritance from Donatela after discovering an account abroad with 22 million dollars: “only beneficiary”

In The favorite, in rerun on Worth seeing again, Donatela (Claudia Raia) will fake her own death after being arrested accused of killing Salvatore (Walmor Chagas). Because of this, a lawyer who was trusted by the protagonist will arrive at the Fontini family mansion warning about the inheritance that Lara (Mariana Ximenes) will inherit from the “deceased”.

“He (lawyer) came to show a list of assets that Donatela left, including an account in Switzerland in which you are the only beneficiary”Gonçalo (Mauro Mendonça) will say to Lara. “How much is in that account?”will ask Irene (Glória Menezes) to the lawyer. “22 million dollars. They are all yours, my young one”will warn the professional, shocking everyone.

At first, Lara will say that she already knew that Donatela already had this account abroad. Irene, however, will be severe in her words: “Lara, don’t forget that this money Donatela left you is the result of her cleverness. After all, she never worked, never did anything. It is obvious that this money she took from our family”, will speak.

Lara will be angry: “You don’t miss the chance to trample on Donatela, do you? Not even after death! Does it cost to have the least respect for her memory?”, will ask the young woman, who does not understand how Irene can believe that Donatela was to blame for killing Marcelo.