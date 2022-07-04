Larissa Manoela confirms once again with ex-boyfriend

Larissa Manoela appears hand in hand with ex-boyfriend after rumors

Last Sunday night, the 3rd, the actress Larissa Manoela caused a stir on the internet and left fans full of hope when he appeared hand in hand with actor André Luiz Frambach.

What happened is that the actress was by the side of the actor throughout the weekend, in the greatest atmosphere of romance, and most importantly, she does not want to hide it. The handsome man shared several photos on social media with his friends, but what stole the show was the intimacy that he and the new global star were.

“What a Sunday, my friends, what a Sunday,” he wrote in the publication’s caption.

Speaking in more detail, in the first group photo, they appear holding hands; in the last one, Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach appear together in a romantic register.

On social media, fans were euphoric and spared no comments on the publication.

“Are you back?”, asked an admirer. “I ship so much,” commented another. A third highlighted: “They are already more than assumed”.

Global star opens up her intimate life and makes revelations

During an interview for Tatá Fersoza’s Youtube channel, actress Larissa Manoela made several revelations about her personal life.

The muse talked about her boyfriends and her first time.

“It just happened naturally,” she said, about losing her virginity. “I have always been a prepared person who knew what I wanted. I started from a very young age with this maturity. I always knew when I wanted to work or be with that kitten, so it just happened naturally,” she said, laughing, without naming who she went with.

“My mother was already super ok. I told a good one. I don’t know if she was scared inside, but she did the full thing. I think it was in a quiet way”, said Larissa Manoela.

“As hard as it is and the mother always knows beforehand, how is the father? I think he deserved to know and I told him,” she concluded.