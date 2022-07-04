Last hours! Megapromo Latam has national tickets from R$ 162 round trip

Yadunandan Singh 45 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Last hours! Megapromo Latam has national tickets from R$ 162 round trip 0 Views

Latam has just extended its Megapromo and lowered the prices of domestic air tickets even further! We now find flights from R$ 162 round trip with taxes included. See all the options in the table at the end of the post and take advantage of it, as some rates are only valid for a few hours and the promotion as a whole ends at 23:59 this Monday.

The lowest value is for flights departing from São Paulo to Ribeirão Preto, between Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte, Florianópolis and São Paulo, São Paulo and Curitiba and São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Loading...

– The price list is constantly being updated, but prices may change as tickets/packages are sold.

– Melhores Destinos is a journalistic site, which only publishes promotions, it does not sell any product or service. You must buy from the company of your choice, always observing the rules of each ticket, package or service.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Analysts cut forecasts for Ibovespa, but still predict high until the end of the year with “cheap” index

The first half of 2022 was quite turbulent for the Ibovespa: after a very positive …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved