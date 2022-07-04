Last hours! Megapromo Latam has national tickets from R$ 162 round trip

Latam has just extended its Megapromo and lowered the prices of domestic air tickets even further! We now find flights from R$ 162 round trip with taxes included. See all the options in the table at the end of the post and take advantage of it, as some rates are only valid for a few hours and the promotion as a whole ends at 23:59 this Monday.

The lowest value is for flights departing from São Paulo to Ribeirão Preto, between Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte, Florianópolis and São Paulo, São Paulo and Curitiba and São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.

Latam also promised to release lightning offers on its website for those who still want to fly in July this year. Every two hours, until 5:00 pm this Monday, the company will air domestic air tickets with prices starting at R$100 each way for trips to be carried out between July 10 and 31 of this year. Stay tuned here in the post or search directly on the promotion page.