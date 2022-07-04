Last hours! Megapromo Latam has national tickets from R$ 162 round trip

Latam has just extended its Megapromo and lowered the prices of domestic air tickets even further! We now find flights from R$ 162 round trip with taxes included. See all the options in the table at the end of the post and take advantage of it, as some rates are only valid for a few hours and the promotion as a whole ends at 23:59 this Monday.
The lowest value is for flights departing from São Paulo to Ribeirão Preto, between Rio de Janeiro and Belo Horizonte, Florianópolis and São Paulo, São Paulo and Curitiba and São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro.
– The price list is constantly being updated, but prices may change as tickets/packages are sold.
– Melhores Destinos is a journalistic site, which only publishes promotions, it does not sell any product or service. You must buy from the company of your choice, always observing the rules of each ticket, package or service.