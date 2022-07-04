Latam has a mega promotion for tickets from R$ 95.42

Planning to travel in the next few months? Latam launched another “Mega Promo” of air tickets to national and international destinations. Tickets start at R$95.42.

The offers are valid for purchases made until 11:59 pm this Monday, 4th, and trips to national destinations scheduled between August and September. On international routes, departures must take place between July and December.

Credit: Vale_t/iStockThe “Mega Promo” of Latam tickets covers international destinations, such as Montevideo (Uruguay)

Among domestic destinations, it is possible to find tickets from São Paulo to Juiz de Fora (MG), from R$ 95.42 (price per segment with taxes included). There are also flights on the SP – Rio air bridge with prices starting at R$ 101.83 (one way and with taxes included).

On the other hand, flights between São Paulo (Guarulhos) and Presidente Prudente (SP) have tickets from R$ 206.69 (round trip price with taxes included).

Tickets between São Paulo (Congonhas) and Curitiba start at R$ 259.21 (round trip with taxes included). Check out other Latam “Mega Promo” offers for national destinations here.

Tickets to international destinations

Among the international destinations available on the “Mega Promo”, are flights from São Paulo to Montevideo (Uruguay) with tickets starting at R$ 1,439.17 (round trip price with taxes included).

Another offer is flights from São Paulo to Asunción (Paraguay), from R$ 1,668.06 (round trip with taxes included).

Discounts on travel packages at Latam Travel

The “Mega Promo” also includes travel packages sold by Latam Travel, the tour operator of the Latam Group, with discounts of up to 30% to several national and international destinations, in addition to theme park tickets for trips between July and September.