learn how to hire one and pay up to 240 times

There are several reasons that lead a person to make a loan. And unlike what many people think, they do not always have any kind of connection with the desire to spend as if there is no tomorrow. On the contrary! Many are considering investing, paying off their debts or covering an emergency.

We have already seen several individuals who use the money received to open their own business and start a business.

Brazilians tend to appeal for a loan when they reach a critical point in their situation and most of them are fully intent on paying on time and meeting their obligations.

However, not everyone can afford a high interest loan, especially when they find themselves with no real ways to get conditions that allow them to pay the best possible way.

Because of this, some ways of borrowing outside Brazil are beginning to gain ground in the country, especially when it has been found that they can be more flexibleas is the case with Home Equity.

And some banks, noticing this movement, have already stepped forward and started working with them. C6 Bank is an example. It even plans to make its big debut in the segment later this month.

Of course, we must keep in mind how this works perfectly, as this model can be considerably different from what we are used to here. But it’s simple! The Brazilian will apply for the credit he wants and will use his own property as payment guarantee.

According to data from the Brazilian Association of Real Estate Credit and Savings Entities (ABECIP), the volume of this type of loan grew by at least 32% in 2022. If we compare it to 2020 and talk about numbers, the increase was little more than BRL 4 billion to BRL 5.4 billion with a growth of 36%, considering the growth of signed contracts.

What else has made this type of loan gain ground here in Brazil is that by having a high-value guarantee signed by the person, the interest ends up being much lower. Banks tend to charge high costs when they realize that there is a high chance of people defaulting.

With this model, the bank trusts, so the subject is not completely sunk in interest as is usually the case.

C6 Bank has already made it clear that this loan model will be released initially for just 200,000 customers and that he can be hired through his app. This is to make everything even more organized.

It is expected that in the coming months more and more opportunities for this new type of loan will become available. If you’re interested, just wait, it’ll be worth it.