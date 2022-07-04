Leclerc clairvoyant and Hamilton provocateur in F1: quotes from the British GP

The Formula 1 British GP was one of the most chaotic in recent times. There is no doubt about the season: it started with a serious accident that involved six cars, took two drivers to the hospital and took three out of the race right away. And it ended with the unprecedented victory of the Spaniard Carlos Sainz, who in the same weekend also got his first pole position. The smiles and emotion of the Spaniard after the final checkered flag were inevitable.

I don’t know what to say, it’s really wonderful, my first win after 150 races. I couldn’t ask for more than that, I will never forget this weekend.”

Sainz’s race was pure emotion. He started first, lost the lead on the tenth lap to Max Verstappen due to an individual error, recovered in the 13th, gave way to Charles Leclerc in the 31st and resumed with ten laps to go after the safety car was triggered and the tires changed in the pits.

“I managed to stay in first place, but it wasn’t easy. I had a lot of difficulty with the balance of the car in the first part of the race. Verstappen made me accelerate a lot in the fast part and I ended up getting in the way. But in the end the safety car gave me a opportunity. You can imagine how my nerves were to fight for the win (laughs) So I wanted to thank you all [torcida], because Silverstone has been special to me. My first race won by Formula BMW was here, now pole and the race is a very special place for me,” said the 27-year-old.

Spaniard Carlos Sainz celebrates his first F1 victory at the British GP at Silverstone Image: Reproduction

This weekend, not to forget Carlos Sainz, who got in the way was his teammate Charles Leclerc. At the time of the safety car, Ferrari called Sainz for a tire change, but ignored the Monegasque. Hamilton, Verstappen and Perez also made the switch. By the time he heard the news via radio, Leclerc had already guessed everything.

Hm, this is going to be hard for me.”

And it was. Leclerc was passed by Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton and finished the race in fourth place because of Ferrari’s strategy.

In addition to the strategic error, the Italian team also observed what its driver Carlos Sainz considers a resumption of Mercedes in the season. It was Lewis Hamilton’s second consecutive podium finish in a race in which he snatched up to second, as well as piling up fastest laps at Silverstone. In the winners’ room, Sainz made a complimentary comment.

You [Mercedes] are officially back.”

Hamilton pins Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton was third in the British GP, repeating what he did in Canada Image: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Third place in the British GP, Lewis Hamilton praised Charles Leclerc in the dispute for positions that they fought for much of the race. In an interview with Sky Sports, he took the opportunity to snipe Max Verstappen, who ended the race in seventh because of a mechanical problem and with whom he disputed last season’s title, won by the Dutchman, turn by turn.

Charles did a great job, it was a great race, he’s a very sensible driver. Clearly very different from what I experienced last year. At Copse, for example, we fought without any problems, you know? Great contest, amazing.”

Let’s see: it was at the Copse corner the 2021 GP accident in which Hamilton and Verstappen were involved, and the Dutchman had to retire. The Englishman won that opportunity, which he failed this time. But he explained:

“I did my best, I was following the Ferraris, but Sainz was too fast for me. In the end I had a fight with Checo. [Sergio Perez], but I’m grateful, because we’ve approached the cars in front and now we’re on to the next one. What went wrong today is that we lost a little bit of time in the boxing stop, I was recovering, at a good pace, but when you have Red Bull cars behind them they are fast on the straights. We have improvements to make, but I’m happy.”

If Hamilton ended Sunday happy, imagine Sergio Perez? The Mexican’s car was affected by a touch from Leclerc early on. This forced him to go to the pits and come back in 16th position. In a recovery race, he closed the GP in second and celebrated.

It was a great recovery, after all that had happened. In the end, the opportunity I wanted appeared, and I knew it would be a good match with Leclerc. We didn’t give up, I went to last place and recovered from there.”

Sergio Perez, Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton on the podium of the British GP Image: Jose Hernandez/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Verstappen suitcase on the radio

Attention was drawn during the race to Max Verstappen’s various complaints on the Red Bull radio. The Dutchman managed to lead the race for two laps, but a mechanical problem made him lose pressure in the rear and hampered the race. Abandonment was considered, but he followed through. And he kept complaining.

There’s something wrong. I feel like my car is 100% broken.”

You guys need to do something, I don’t have any grip.”

I don’t know why they put that tire on me. It feels like I’m walking on ice.”

Max Verstappen finished seventh in the British GP held yesterday (3) Image: Mark Thompson/Getty Images/Red Bull

Zhou says he was saved by the halo

Right at the start, the Chinese Guanyu Zhou, from Alfa Romeo, flipped the car and ended up behind the protective barrier, still with the car turned over. After the race, Zhou posted a photo on social media reassuring fans and stressing the importance of the halo: “I’m ok, it’s fine. Halo saved me today. Thank you all for your kind messages.”

The next emotions of Formula 1 are already scheduled for next Sunday (10), in Austria.