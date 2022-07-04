Liter of milk approaches R$10 in supermarkets and scares Brazilians

Until the milk long life, an item considered essential for the Brazilian table, is becoming a luxury product. On social media, netizens have posted outraged food photos and their prices in supermarkets. The value of a liter of milk is above R$ 6 in most capitals and, in some regions, the product reaches almost R$ 10.

Most social media users who have commented on the subject blame the Bolsonaro government for the constant rise in food prices and relate to the rise in fuel prices. “Bolsonaro did it! Now the price of gasoline is costing the same as a liter of milk!”, wrote an internet user along with a photo that shows a liter of milk being sold at R$7.99.

According to the latest National Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), of the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), in the last 12 months there has been a cumulative increase of 29.28% in the price of the essential item. This year alone, the increase was 14%.

“The rise of almost 15% in the price of milk, at a time when 33 million Brazilians are starving, will give rise to a generation of malnourished people in the country. children’s food and milk”, said federal deputy and former Minister of Health Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP).

The surge in milk prices is due, among other reasons, to high inflation (11.73% in the last 12 months) and the drop in production due to the off-season period, which occurs between autumn and winter.

Other aspects, however, contribute to the rise in the price of the product. Among them is the increase in the cost of production, which was 60% since 2020. This is due to the soaring operational cost to produce, driven, for example, by the high fuel.

Check below the reactions on social networks to the liter of milk approaching R$10