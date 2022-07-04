Luciano guarantees victory for São Paulo and pins Atlético-GO, the club that revealed him | Sao Paulo

Striker Luciano was the great name of São Paulo in the 2-1 victory over Atlético-GO, this Sunday, away from home, for the Brazilian Championship. He scored both goals and was named Crack of the Game.

For the player, the performance was even more special due to the atmosphere he found in the Antônio Accioly stadium. Revealed by Atlético-GO’s base, Luciano was harassed during the confrontation and made provocations in the celebrations of the goals.

“I’m at home here, my whole family here. I received a lot of affection, right… For those who were sent away from the club, being able to come back against them and score two goals… I’m very happy – said Luciano, born in Anápolis-GO.

After a period in low, Luciano was fundamental in the last two games of the team. Last Thursday, he had also scored two goals.

The striker isolated himself even more in São Paulo’s vice-artillery, with nine goals in the season. Calleri is the top scorer of the squad, with 18. In the Brasileirão, Luciano reached five goals.

– I needed this victory. Thank God, my family members who are here. I am really happy. I’m going home, my city next door, to rest, because there’s a tough game on Thursday – commented the striker.

With the victory, São Paulo went to 22 points in the Brasileirão and rose to seventh place. For the championship, the team returns to the field next Sunday, at 6 pm, to face Atlético-MG, away from home.

Before, Tricolor faces Universidad Católica, from Chile, next Thursday, at 6 pm, in Morumbi, for the return game of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. In the first leg, they won 4-2.

