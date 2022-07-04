Luciano Huck dances with his daughter, Eva, on ‘Domingão’, and moves the web | TV & Famous

Luciano Huck proved that he takes a challenge seriously and danced in the “ Sunday with Huck “ this Sunday, 7/3. For those who don’t remember, it all started in April, when Fátima Bernardes participated in the technical jury of the “ Famous dance” and launched the proposal: “I hope that until the end you dance”.

And if you thought that the news would only be Luciano putting out his dancing side, you were wrong! He had a invited beyond special as a partner: the daughter Evenine years old.🤩✨

On social media, Fátima praised: “I liked it a lot! It fulfilled the promise. And we even saw Eva beautiful dancing. Note 10”.

Lots of rehearsals during the week

During the week, the presenter had already hinted that he was preparing for the moment. “Fátima Bernardes challenged Luciano Huck to dance in the final of ‘Dança’. What are we up to?”, launched the social networks of “Domingão”.

And whoever thinks that Fatima forgot the challenge, made a big mistake, made a rude mistake! The presenter demanded Luciano to perform this Sunday. “I haven’t forgotten, Luciano, and you said you’re going to dance! I’ll be sitting there on Sunday, watching, and I want to see you dance”, she said. Mission given was mission accomplished!