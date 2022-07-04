Luciano Huck gives Murilo Benício dating and puts Tierry on the wall with gossip

Luciano Huck wentssip on “Domingão” (Photo: Reproduction/Globo)

Luciano Huck had his “bag mouth” this Sunday (3) during the final of “Famous dance”. The presenter delivered Murilo Benício’s discreet romance with journalist Cecília Malan and even put Tierry “on the wall” to assume his relationship with teacher Carla Bruno.

It all started with Tierry’s performance at the show’s opening. The artist sang the song “Me Apaixonei, Me Apeguei” with all the participants of the painting dancing on the stage of “Domingão”. Carla Bruno stayed beside him and didn’t stop exchanging glances during the number. At the end of the show, Luciano Huck took the opportunity to pin the supposed couple.

“Carla’s choreography, even. I’m not going to gossip… but do we ship the couple or not?”, said the presenter, wanting to know Jojo Todynho’s opinion. The artist said she ships, but she didn’t want to give her friends away. “I don’t know, I prefer they talk,” she replied.

Embarrassed, Tierry smiled, staring at Carla, but didn’t answer what Luciano Huck wanted. “Gossip moment?”, asked the singer.

It is worth remembering that before Tierry’s elimination, the rumor of a possible romance with Carla Bruno was already rolling around behind the scenes. The musician even kissed the teacher during the funk performance. Both were heavily criticized at the time.

Murilo Benício exposed

After the gossip moment with Tierry, Luciano Huck continued with the live attraction and took the opportunity to leave another guest feeling embarrassed. After Ana Furtado danced the waltz, Huck delivered the discreet novel by Murilo Benício and journalist Cecília Malan, who works as a correspondent for Globo.

“I will reinforce that him (Murilo) being here today is a declaration of love and friendship that I am receiving. He is a hermit, he only goes out to record and date there in London when he can. I said ‘Murilo, with this success of Pantanal, come here to pet your friend'”, Luciano shot.

Murilo Benício ignored his speech about their relationship and proceeded with a 10 for Ana Furtado. The information, however, did not go unnoticed. Although the actor and the journalist have not publicly assumed the relationship, the relationship had already been disclosed by columnist Lucas Pasin, from UOL, in December 2021.