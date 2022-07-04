Luciano Huck praises Tebet and Ciro’s participation in Bahia and signals the bet on the ‘third way’

Globo presenter, spokesperson for the interests of the richest, praised what he called the meeting of civility between Tebet and Ciro this Saturday.

support the 247

ICL

247 – After declaring support for the toucan Eduardo Leite (RS) in his attempt to run as a candidate for president of the Republic, presenter Luciano Huck decided to lend a helping hand to the ‘third way’ campaign and giving a clear sign that the presenter of Globo, spokesperson for the interests of the richest, now supports an alliance between Simone Tebet (MDB) and Ciro Gomes (PDT).

The pedestrian posted a video in which he appears hugging Simone Tebet on the streets of Salvador (BA) on Saturday (2), in a meeting that they said was by chance. Huck commented on the post: “The civility that can help heal the wounds of a divided country.”

Ironically, Ciro has marked his campaign by an uncivilized stance of attacks against former President Lula.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

“Come and join this great party of democracy. Brazil really needs unity, faith, project, hope and good will!”, replied Ciro to Huck, trying to give the air that nothing was agreed.

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING

Thank you, my dear @LucianoHuck! Come and join this great party of democracy. Brazil really needs unity, faith, project, hope and good will! CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING — Ciro Gomes (@cirogomes) July 2, 2022

CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING