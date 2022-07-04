Luciano scores and guarantees the victory of São Paulo against Atlético-GO

São Paulo won again in the Brazilian Championship and stuck in the group of six classified to the Copa Libertadores next season. On the afternoon of this Sunday (3), in Goiânia, Tricolor had Luciano’s leading scorer to defeat Atlético-GO, 2-1, with two goals from the striker, and rehabilitate themselves in Serie A after three consecutive matches without victory.

The match at Antônio Accioly Stadium was marked by balance from start to finish, but with São Paulo as the protagonist. The Tricolor opened the scoring with Luciano, from a penalty, but soon suffered the tie, also from a penalty, in a confusing bid marked by the arbitration. In the second half, after containing pressure from the Dragon, the Morumbi team won the triumph with the opportunism of their number 11 in a day in which Calleri went blank.

With the result, São Paulo reached 22 points and, at the moment, occupies the seventh place in the table – one position behind the classification zone for the Copa Libertadores. Atlético-GO suffered its sixth defeat in Serie A, parked at 17 points, and is in 15th position.

Who did well: Luciano

The definition of the best in the field could not be different. The São Paulo striker scored two goals and started the move that led to the first tricolor goal in Goiânia. He left the field applauded, and the crowd now hopes that it will be a resumption of a good phase by one of his favorites.

Who was bad: Shaylon

A midfielder trained in the youth categories of São Paulo, Shaylon left something to be desired during the period in which he was on the field. He was lost on the field and created little in the attack. Not even in the dead ball, one of his specialties, he managed to attract attention and stand out in the match.

Worked play, and penalty for São Paulo

It didn’t take long for São Paulo to reach the attack with a clear chance of scoring and opening the scoring in Goiânia. In a play initiated by Luciano in midfield, Wellington invaded the area, simulated the submission and played backwards towards Patrick. The attacking midfielder dominated and filled his foot, but saw the ball be deflected in the arm of Baralhas. The referee immediately scored a penalty and Luciano hit hard, with a plate, to put Tricolor in the lead.

Goal, foul or penalty?

Three minutes after the São Paulo goal, Atlético-GO was fouled on the right side of the attack. The ball was thrown into the area, defender Diego Costa brought down Edson and Ramon Menezes went to meet the ball and headed it into the back of the net defended by Jandrei. The referee Wagner Nascimento do Magalhães scored the penalty and did not validate the goal, generating disagreement between the teams.

After the confusion, the Dragon’s tie

The VAR was triggered, the referee kept his mark and did not validate the goal, as he had signaled the foul inside the area before Ramon’s finish. During the confusion, São Paulo’s Calleri and Diego Costa received a yellow card – the first for a complaint and the second for a foul on Edson. In the charge, Marlon Freitas hit the middle to trick Jandrei and tie the match at Antônio Accioly stadium.

Dragon takes control of the match

From the goal of Marlon Freitas until the end of the first half, the offensive actions of the match were dominated by Atlético-GO. More excited, the home team started to use their sides as builders of the move and not space for São Paulo to counterattack. The Dragon even created danger in front, but without success when finishing the opponent’s goal.

Ceni changes São Paulo, and second half is balanced

At half-time, coach Rogério Ceni took Patrick out and put Uruguayan Gabriel Neves on to contain Atlético-GO’s advances on the sides of the field. Wellington also did not return to the game to make way for Reinaldo. The changes ended up balancing the match – which meant that the opening minutes of the confrontation were marked by good chances for both teams and a lot of dispute in the middle of the field.

Luciano replaces the Tricolor in front

With the even game, São Paulo bet on the plays on the left side with Reinaldo. The player took a lateral charge inside the area, Atlético-GO’s defense pushed it away and Rodrigo Nestor, on the rebound, replaced the ball in the opponent’s area. The side Jefferson tried to deflect it, missed the header and the ball fell to Luciano’s feet – who would be completely offside if the last touch was from one of his teammates. In the small area, the forward turned a volley and scored his second goal of the match.

São Paulo festival in Goiânia

Luciano’s goal made the São Paulo fans take the lead in the stands. The Dragon fans started cursing the tricolor striker and was soon answered by the São Paulo fans who filled all the spaces available in the stands for the visitors.

Yellow distribution

During the little more than 90 minutes of the match, Atlético-GO and São Paulo abused the fouls and complaints and, consequently, the yellow cards. In all, there were 12 warnings distributed by the referees, five of them to Dragão and seven to Tricolor do Morumbi.

Unsuccessful, Atlético rehearses pressure at the end

The final minutes were marked by a disorganized attempt by Atlético-GO to win the tie. The home team went on the attack, but didn’t even get a shot at the goal defended by Jandrei. The goalkeeper himself controlled the clock by taking time to get up and take the goal kicks, and coach Rogério Ceni also delayed the match by promoting a substitution in the 51st minute of the second half.

next games

São Paulo returns to the field next Thursday (7), at 21:30 (Brasília time), to face Universidad Católica, from Chile, for the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana. In the first leg, in Santiago, Tricolor won 4-2.

On the same day and time, only in Goiânia, Atlético-GO receives Olimpia also in the knockout stage of the Copa Sudamericana. The Paraguayans won the first leg, 2-0.

Datasheet

Atletico GO 1 x 2 Sao Paulo

Date: 03/07/2022

Place: Antônio Accioly stadium, in Goiânia (BRA)

Hour: 4pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Wagner do Nascimento Magalhães (FIFA/RJ)

Assistants: Thiago Henrique Neto Correa Farinha (RJ) and Carlos Henrique Alves de Lima Filho (RJ)

VAR: Pathrice Wallace Correa Maia (RJ)

Yellow cards: Ramon Menezes, Jefferson, Baralhas, Edson Felipe and Shaylon (Atlético-GO); Calleri, Luciano, Diego Costa, Léo, Rodrigo Nestor and Wellington (São Paulo)

red cards: –

goals: Luciano, at 23′ of the 1st half (0-1); Marlon Freitas, at 29′ of the 1st half (1-1); Luciano, at 17′ of the 2nd half (1-2)

Atlético-GO: Ronaldo; Hayner, Ramon, Edson Felipe and Jefferson (Arthur Henrique); Gabriel Baralhas (Rickson), Marlon Freitas, Airton and Shaylon (Léo Pereira); Wellington Rato (Edson Fernando) and Churin. Technician: jorginho

Sao Paulo: Jandrei; Diego Costa, Miranda and Leo; Igor Vinícius, Rodrigo Nestor (Pablo Maia), Igor Gomes, Patrick (Gabriel Neves) and Wellington (Reinaldo); Luciano (Rigoni) and Calleri (Eder). Technician: Rogerio Ceni.