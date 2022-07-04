Luciano Szafir reveals the consequence of Covid, and explains why he will undergo surgery a year after contracting the virus: “Pain all day”

Luciano Szafir continues to face complications from Covid-19. The actor told the newspaper O Globo this Saturday (2) that he was diagnosed with arthritis accelerated by the coronavirus infection and will need to undergo at least two more surgeries this year. In July 2021 he had his bowel loop punctured, which required the introduction of a colostomy bag. In May of that year, he returned to the hospital to have his bag removed, but a month later he had to be hospitalized again.

“It was very difficult when I got sick and had to go back to the hospital in June. I got there and had to put in a probe, go through a drainage, it was very complicated. But the word of the day for me is ‘patience’”declared Luciano about what happened in the last few weeks.

He even gave details of what the recovery process has been like since the first infection. “In the last year, I spent about 70 days in the hospital. It’s no use for me to want to get back to health overnight, it’s no use thinking that everything will go fast. For what I’ve been through, I think my overall comeback has been quick. I’m feeling good, I’m feeling willing”he added.

Continue after Advertising

Sasha’s father explained the reason that led to the new surgery. “I feel a lot of pain to walk, to squat, even to sleep, I wake up several times. I’m going to have a very advanced surgery where you put on a ceramic prosthesis that usually lasts 20 to 30 years and that will help me to walk again without pain and to practice my sports”he said.

According to the actor, the intervention will be done on both legs and now he is just waiting for medical clearance. “Today, people in their 70s and 80s have this surgery. I’m doing it with 53. I plan to do it on both legs. All that’s left is for my doctors to release it. I want to do one in August and one in September. Then, in October or November, I want to be doing all my sports. I want to go back to jiu-jitsu, to walking, to the theater. I feel pain all day long, I’m used to feeling pain, but nobody deserves that.”