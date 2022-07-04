Luciano Szafir talks about the need for a new surgery: ‘I feel pain all day long’ – Emais

Luciano Szafir should undergo leg surgeries in August and September. The procedure is intended to help you ‘walk again without pain’. Photo: Luciana Prezia – 10/28/2016

The actor Luciano Szafir will have to undergo a new surgery soon, due to an arthrosis accelerated by the Covid-19. Recently, he was hospitalized due to an intestinal subocclusion and went through difficult times.

In an interview with the newspaper The globethe presenter talked about the pain he has been feeling: “I feel a lot of pain to walk, to squat, even to sleep, I wake up several times. to 30 years and that will help me to walk again without pain and to practice my sports”.

Luciano reveals that he intends to perform the procedure on both legs, but that this needs permission from the doctors. “I just need my doctors to release it. I want to do one in August and another in September. Then, in October or November, I want to be doing all my sports. I want to go back to jiu-jitsu, to hiking, to the theater. I feel pain the whole day, I’m used to feeling pain, but nobody deserves that”, he says.

In June of this year, the actor was hospitalized with a bowel problem and describes the moment as “very complicated”: “It was very difficult when I got sick and had to go back to the hospital in June. I got there and had to put a probe, going through a drainage, it was very complicated”.

“The word of the day for me is ‘patience’. In the last year, I spent about 70 days in the hospital. It’s no use wanting to get back to health overnight, it’s no use thinking that everything will go fast. , I think my overall return has been quick. I’m feeling good, I’m feeling up to it”, he concluded.