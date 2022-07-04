Luva will have to give 30% of new contracts to former businessman

Even being under the care of new entrepreneurs, Luva de Pedreiro is still not completely free from his former manager, Allan Jesus. The injunction that prevented Globo and Record from broadcasting parts of the interview with the influencer also establishes that Iran Santana Alves will have to deposit 30% of the value of each new contract for Allan.

The intention of the judicial decision, made by Judge Maria Cristina de Brito Lima, of the 2nd Business Court of the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro, implies that the billings must be transferred until R$ 5.2 million is accumulated, the value of the contractual termination between Luva and Allan.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (6) At the age of 20, Iran Ferreira, better known as Luva de Pedreiro, decided to make humorous videos on TikTok, showing his skill in football. Shortly after, it went viral.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (3) A resident of the small town of Tábua, in Bahia, Iran managed to innovate in the networks using a touch of authenticity and simplicity. It didn’t take long, and the young man became a phenomenon. Players of the Brazilian team, such as Neymar, Richarlison, and even Cristiano Ronaldo’s son, have already mentioned the Bahian in the networks.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (7) To Esporte Espetacular, from TV Globo, the young man revealed a little about his difficult life. From a simple family, Iran has been helping, since the age of 7, with care at home while her father works on a farm. Weeding the land, taking care of the animals and taking care of the family’s simple residence was the life that Luva de Pedreiro learned to live.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (6) Passionate about football, he decided to buy a glove in a construction material house, because he couldn’t afford to buy a professional one, to play with his colleagues. “I thought, you know what, I’m going to put my name like that so no one looks down on me. I solved the criticism that way”, said the boyreproduction *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (7) A short time later, the young man won the networks recording videos where he scores goals and celebrates in a funny way. The catchphrases “receive!”, “síi” and “thank you, my God” have stories. According to the young man, the first is to counter criticism: “When I score, I look at the camera and say it as an outburst.” said IranPlayback / Twitter Influencer-mason-glove-photo (1) “The ‘Síí’, I’m not going to lie, came from Cristiano Ronaldo, who I’m a big fan. The ‘thanks to God Father’ and ‘Father, Son and Holy Spirit’ is because I have a lot of faith in God”, he added.Playback / Twitter *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (2) With the success, the young man accumulates more than 14 million followers on Instagram and more than 16.9 million on TikTok, a meteoric growth. Even so, Iran continues to maintain the model of success: a soccer ball, a dirt field in his city, a goal and the indispensable bricklayer’s glove.Playback / Instagram Influencer-mason-glove-photo (3) By exploding on social media, Iran Ferreira achieved the fame that everyone dreams of, closed advertising contracts with major brands, such as Amazon, and was present at major events, such as the final of the European Club Championship in Paris, France. Reproduction / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (5) On June 19, however, something supposedly changed. During a live on social media, Iran was irritated by the charges he has suffered about not moving home and the scenario where he records. Luva de Pedreiro even answered some followers who asked him during the chatPlayback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (1) “Thank God, Dad. I’m here for my followers. What my followers say to me there… Are you connected? I don’t drink, partner. I’m sane. Are you on? But I want to vent on this p… I’m sick of it already,” he commented, elated.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (8) After Luva’s lines, fans even suggested that he would need help. For some, he has become a worldwide celebrity and wouldn’t be taking the pressure. Others imagine that Iran may have fallen out with the businessmanTwitter/Play Influencer-mason-glove-photo (2) In April, what was supposed to be cause for celebration turned into a big controversy. This is because upon receiving the silver plaque from YouTube (object given to those who reach the mark of 100 thousand subscribers on the platform), Luva de Pedreiro saw its name lose space for the name of ASJ ConsultoriaPlayback / Twitter *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (4) Even though Iran’s YouTube channel was just called Glova de Pedreiro, the company owned by Allan Jesus, the businessman, requested customization on the sign with the additional name. In this way, when publishing the photo holding the gift, the young man was alerted by fans and personalities of the platform about what was happening.Playback / Instagram *****Photo-iran-ferreira-the-mason-glove (6) This situation and the recent announcement of a pause in the recording of the videos sparked public alert. In the late afternoon of the following day, however, the young man appeared on the networks again showing a football match. Playback / Instagram 0

If Iran does not comply with the decision, bank accounts linked to him or his new career agency company may be blocked by the courts. The renowned futsal player, Falcão, is the head of the team that manages Luva’s business.

The injunction also obliges Iran Santana Alves to comply with all advertising contracts signed with ASJ Consultoria until the 24/6th, under penalty of payment of a fine of R$ 10 thousand, not exceeding the total amount that Allan Jesus would receive for a breached contract.

