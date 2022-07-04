Macaé City Hall

Stations that do not pass on the reduction in ICMS to the consumer will be fined

Procon de Macaé starts, this Monday (4), the deployment of the state campaign Operação Lupa na Bomba. The action aims to verify if gas stations are complying with the determination of the government of the State of Rio to reduce the rate of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS), from 32% to 18%. Decree 48,145, which establishes the measure, was published on July 1, in an extra edition of the state’s Official Gazette.

“The stations should dawn, on Monday (4), already with reduced prices. They must comply with the decree, passing on the reduction in the ICMS rate to consumers. Inspection will be carried out at all stations. And those who do not practice the reduction of values ​​will be fined “, said the Assistant Secretary for Consumer Protection and Defense (Procon), Gilcimar Prata.

The government of Rio set the maximum ICMS rate at 18% for operations and internal payments with fuel, electricity, communications and public transport. The state administration foresees a reduction in the price of gasoline of, on average, R$ 1.19 and a drop in collection of R$ 3.9 billion this year.