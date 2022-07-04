Manchester United warns that Cristiano Ronaldo will have to perform again this week, says newspaper | english football

Despite the desire to leave Manchester United, reported by the English press this weekend, Cristiano Ronaldo should participate in the club’s pre-season. According to the newspaper “Mirror”, United warned the Portuguese ace that he will need to present himself again this week.

Cristiano Ronaldo is finishing his vacation after spending part of June working with the Portuguese national team. In principle, he would return to training at United in the week that is starting, when the other athletes who entered the rest period later will also return.

1 of 1 Cristiano Ronaldo will end the holidays this week and should re-introduce himself to Manchester United – Photo: Peter Powell/EFE Cristiano Ronaldo will end his vacation this week and should re-introduce himself to Manchester United – Photo: Peter Powell/EFE

Manchester United returned to training last week, with part of the group, and has been preparing for a tour in Thailand and Australia. The delegation travels next Friday for the first appointments under the command of Erik Ten Hag. And, according to the publication, CR7 will be with the cast.

According to the Times, Cristiano Ronaldo has already asked to be released by United, provided the club receives a “satisfactory offer” for the Portuguese star. He joined the club for around €23 million a year ago from Juventus.

The top scorer in the history of the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo has a history of success in the competition, having won five times, four with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United. He has been playing in the Champions League for 19 consecutive years, since his days at Sporting.

There are 140 goals scored in 183 Champions League games, with 42 more assists – making it one of the biggest in the history of the competition. And “The Times” says that the ace believes he can still play another three or four years as one of the stars of the competition.

Manchester United’s failure to qualify for the Champions League in 2022/23 has always been pointed out by the English press as a reason that could take CR7 out of the club next season. Despite having a contract with the club until the middle of next year, the Portuguese star did not confirm his stay, leaving a climate of mystery in the air.