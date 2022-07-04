Manoel Soares talks about his debut at the Meeting and remembers a case of racism

It has been on the air for almost two years punctually at 6:50 am every Saturday, but starting tomorrow, Manoel Soares faces a new challenge. The journalist debuts alongside Patrícia Poeta as presenter of “Encontro”, which will also have a new time: from 9:30 am, before “Mais Você”.

Previously known to the public for reports not only on “É De Casa” itself but also on other morning programs on TV Globo, the 43-year-old from Bahia is soberly facing the new stage in his career and the greater prominence it brings him.

“The space I conquered has much more to do with who came before me”, he highlights, in an interview with splash. “When we look at the work of Glória Maria, from the Heraldo [Pereira], Milton Gonçalves and everything that people have done, I end up in a comfortable position. I have to honor what they’ve already done. The land is paved, but there were people cutting down trees in a dense forest.”

With the departure of Fátima Bernardes from the program she commanded for a decade, “Encontro” takes on a new face. It will be presented from Globo’s studios in São Paulo, with a modernized setting and a larger technological structure. For Manoel, this does not mean putting aside habits that he considers essential for his understanding of society.

“I’m very studious, I’m almost an organic sociologist. So, for me, it’s beautiful what’s happening because I study people. At the same time I’m reading the audience surveys, I go to the Paraisópolis fair in the morning , I’m going to get a haircut there in Heliópolis to know what people are feeling, if the armored cut is still active or not. I’m very into this flow. So, for me, it’s magical. I don’t want to, because of the visibility that will obviously remain increasingly intensified, stop going to [rua] March 25, sit down and talk to people, go to Praça da Sé to understand what is happening”, he says.

For him, being in São Paulo brings the possibility of experiencing all this with even more fervor.

Patricia Poeta and Manoel Soares will go live from 9:30 am on the new ‘Encontro’ Image: Globo/Victor Pollak

“I have a relationship with São Paulo, which is to live the city intensely. For me, it’s really cool sometimes to be walking around downtown São Paulo at 11:30 pm and a person who would theoretically be considered by the social stereotype as ‘bad-looking’ looks at me and says: ‘Oh, nigga, I really like your work.’ And that for me is fantastic. I’ve experienced situations that you can’t imagine in this city.”

This public experience, for him, includes his own family and his six children.

“There’s one thing I always talk to my kids about,” he says. “They are neither more nor less because they are my children, and they have responsibilities and duties regardless of this context. We managed to provide them with an education in behavior to reduce the risk margin, and that is the main objective: not to make them hostages of the pain, but create an environment of behavior that reduces the risk margin. When you, because of the social scenario, teach your child to behave in a police approach, talk about it at home, reduces.”

Even so, he says that the biggest challenge with his children is another one: learning that he himself receives from the younger ones.

“My biggest challenge is where my kids are teaching me. I have two kids who are autistic, both of them small. And I’ve never stopped studying the micro movements that impact the life of a person on the autistic spectrum, and who is teaching me that. they are my children. Often, I come home with the car stereo loud, and it disorganizes my little one. So, my daughter just looks out the window and tells me to turn the volume down, because he has hearing hypersensitivity. That’s it, I teach my children from my point of view, and they give me back this pedagogical process.”