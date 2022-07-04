Marcos Mion comments on the exchange of his 13-year-old daughter to Switzerland: ‘It came out under my wing’ | TV & Famous

Through an Instagram post, the presenter Marcos Mion published a tribute to her 13-year-old daughter, Donatella, in celebration of the exchange that the young woman went to Switzerland. In the post, he says that she chose the leadership program she will study.

At first, Donatella wanted to spend six months in the country, but Mion preferred the period to be just two weeks, to match his vacation in the country. cauldron. That way, it could be close by in case any problems occurred.

The young woman is the middle child of the presenter with his wife, fashion designer Suzana Gullo. The couple still have 17-year-old Romeo and 12-year-old Stefano.

Check out the post below!

“TODAY MY PRINCESS GOT HER OWN WINGS…💪🏼She came out under my wing for the 1st time!❤️

It was his Christmas request: to do an internship in Switzerland to study Leadership.

This whole trip was designed around that will of hers. She wanted six months, I only left 15 days. Not for her, for myself! I wasn’t ready!😄🤷🏻‍♂️

There was so much that I wasn’t ready that I did everything to match my vacation with the period she was going to be “hospitalized” and asked Nena (Suzana Gullo) to organize a trip close by so that we could be there “next door”. Anything I could get “fast”.

If she wanted this? Not. 😂 I’m all proud in the world of how ready she is to conquer the world, how much she WANTS it! But I…I’m a poor dad dealing with the fact that my baby isn’t a baby anymore! 😂 Leave me!😂

Parents, one thing I talk about in my book “Pai de Menina” – which will be re-released with new chapters on the next Father’s Day – is that you have to be extremely dedicated during the 1st childhood because they are in these first 10 years of life. her that you will enter and print PRIMORDIAL values ​​about what kind of teenager and adult she will be. I’m reaping this in practice now! And it’s really worth raising an empowered, conscious and determined girl!

The focus of her study will be leadership, but she had to choose two more topics. She chose: Activism (activism) and Fashion (fashion). See? She is the perfect mix of her father and mother’s upbringing!💞💞

Go my love! The world is Yours. Conquer it! I set it on fire! Have fun and build your story! Your legacy! I, your father, will always be here one step away. For everything you need. If you reach out your hand, you will find mine. If you’re tired, if you fall, I’ll put you on your feet again! Just don’t ever give up!

Be strong, courageous and remember that no one is “more” anything than you. Mostly no men.