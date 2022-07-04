Marcos Mion reveals that 13-year-old daughter will do leadership internship in Europe: ‘The world is yours’ | celebrities



Rio – Marcos Mion used social media this Sunday to talk about why he was spending a few days in Switzerland. On Instagram, the presenter said that he and his wife, Suzana Gullo, took their 13-year-old daughter Donatella to a boarding school that offers leadership studies in the country.

In the post, Mion said that the young woman wanted to stay for six months in the European school program, but that he was not ready to leave her alone for that long. Thus, both entered into an agreement and Weasel – as she is affectionately called by the family – will be able to stay at school for 15 days, in a kind of summer camp.

“And today my princess gained wings of her own… It was her Christmas request: to go to boarding school in Switzerland to study Leadership. At 13 years old! Hahaha!”, began the presenter in the caption of a photo in which he appears next to of his wife, Suzana, of their youngest son, Stefano, 12 years old, and of Donatella, who is the middle child.

“This whole trip was designed around this desire of hers. She wanted six months, I only left 15 days. Not for her, for myself! I wasn’t ready! It was as much as I wasn’t ready that I did everything to get married my vacation with the period she would be ‘hospitalized’ and I asked Suzana to organize a trip nearby so that we could be there ‘next door’. Anything I could get there quickly”, he confessed.

“Did she want it? No. I’m proud in the world how ready she is to conquer the world, how much she wants it! But I… I’m a poor father dealing with the fact that my baby is no longer a baby.” baby! Leave me!”, he wrote, good-naturedly.

“Parents, one thing I talk about in my book ‘Father of a Girl’ is that you have to be the best during early childhood, because it is in these first 10 years of her life that you will insert and print primordial values ​​about what kind of teenager and adult she will be. I’m reaping this in practice now! And it’s really worth raising an empowered, conscious and determined girl!”, he advised. “The focus of her study will be leadership, but she had to choose two more themes. She chose: Activism (activism) and Fashion (fashion). See? She is the perfect ‘mix’ of her father and mother’s upbringing! “Mion added.

“Go, my love! The world is yours. Conquer it! Set it on fire! Have fun and build your story! Your legacy! I, your father, will always be here one step away. For everything you need. your hand, you will find mine. If you’re tired and fall, I’ll put you on your feet again! Just don’t give up ever! Be strong, brave and remember that no one is ‘more’ nothing than you. Especially no man”, declared . “Go my masterpiece, my pride! Live your life to the fullest!”, he concluded.