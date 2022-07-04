Mason’s Glove: Allan Jesus calls Globo’s attitude ‘negligence’ and says he is suffering from ‘untruths’

Allan Jesus reacted after the Globo broadcast an article about Glove de Pedreiro even after an injunction granted in court preventing the broadcast of “any manifestation that promotes hate speech” against the former businessman. The broadcaster edited the material removing parts that could infringe the court’s decision.

Even so, Allan called Globo’s attitude ‘frivolous’ and said he suffered death threats.

– In an attempt to preserve all parties involved, so far I have avoided giving statements. However, given the negligence of Rede Globo, which, in a frivolous attitude to say the least, even notified and informed of the death threats that my family and I have suffered due to untruths and facts out of context (which led to Justice to grant the injunctions sought), ignored a court decision, I need to go public.

Allan also says that he is under pressure and that his name is being run in the media as a form of defamation, which would force him to accept an unfavorable settlement.

– Unfortunately, in a different way, Iran and his new agency team have directed a large part of their posts and speeches to the relationship we had, with lies and distorted facts just to corner me, pressure and force me to make a “deal” in which I am not even given back the amount I invested in Iran and in his career, which, by the way, was not small.

See Allan Jesus’ official note in full:

TV GLOBO SPEAKS OUT

Through “Fantástico”, TV Globo released an official note read by presenter Poliana Abritta. In it, the broadcaster questions the court decision and says it decided to broadcast an edited version of the report in order to comply with the injunction. However, Globo says it disagrees with the decision and points out that it ‘violates freedom of expression’.

– TV Globo does not condone hate speech, threats are unacceptable in any situation and those who practice it are subject to legal consequences. Disagreements on contractual issues must be decided by the judiciary, which is responsible for enforcing the law and the relationship between the parties – said the presenter, who read the statement during the attraction. Journalism investigates all sides of the news impartially and produces knowledge about the facts. It is the right of society to have access to all relevant events. TV Globo understands that the injunction granted violates freedom of the press and expression, pillars of democracy and protected by the Brazilian constitution. Therefore, it will appeal the decision – says Globo.