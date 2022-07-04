Mayor apologizes to Tayara Andreza after singer is taken off stage for not ‘saying hello’ and decides to remove secretary | Pernambuco

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

“The singer is not to blame because she was taken off the stage and neither am I. […] We took the decision, listening to both parties, to remove the Secretary of Culture from the post. I want to apologize to Tayara and say that just as she was a victim, so was I,” he said.

According to the city hall, Pedro Júnior was secretary of Tourism of the municipality since the previous administration. O g1 tried, but couldn’t find it until the last update of this report.

The case took place on Saturday (2), at Parque de Eventos in the city. In a video, shared on social networks, the singer justifies to the public that the performance was ending earlier by order of the city hall (see video below).

Singer Tayara Andreza says the city hall ordered the show to end early in Tracunhaém

“I wasn’t there and I didn’t even order the secretary to use my name to take the singer off the stage. I was at home, sleeping with my family. When I woke up in the morning, I heard the news of what had happened”, explained Azevedo.

Tayara Andreza says she had to interrupt the show for not ‘saying hello’

The mayor of Tracunhaém also claimed to have met with Tayara on Sunday (3) to understand what had happened.

“On seeing me, she recognized that I wasn’t the one in the place. […] She justified herself and told me that she thought it was me because they used my name. As a manager of the municipality, I also took responsibility for that action, I apologized to her at that moment “, he declared.

1 of 1 Tayara Andreza in a photo posted on a social network — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Tayara Andreza in a photo posted on a social network — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The report tried, but still could not get in touch with Tayara Andreza to pass on the city hall’s statement.

On social media, the singer also reported that her team was attacked with pepper spray on the way out of the event.

The municipality, however, did not comment on the confusion at the exit of the event. In a statement, the Military Police confirmed that it was called “in order to contain the spirits” and that some fights were recorded in the audience.

“There was also friction between the organization of the event and the artist’s team, when the band left the stage. In both situations, the PM acted to pacify the environment and ensure the event was held until the end”, he said in the text. .

‘É pipoco’ painting reveals the secrets of the Torpedo band

Tayara Andreza, 29, broke through with Banda Torpedo, teaming up for five years with Deivison Kellrs on vocals. The two participated in NE1’s “É Pipoco”, talking about the band’s success (review in the video above).

Then pregnant, Tayara celebrated having stopped working as an attendant. In the voices of Deivison and Tayara, great hits by Banda Torpedo were consecrated, such as “Foi amor”, “Como a culpa é minha” and “Diz na minha cara”. Deivison passed away in 2018, aged 30, of liver cancer.

The singer consolidated her solo career with the romantic brega, who launched her with Torpedo. One of the singer’s main current hits is the “Current of my ex”, which went viral on TikTok.