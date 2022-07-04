McLaren and Andretti sabotage each other and get small next to Penske and Ganassi – Indy News

AGREEMENT WITHOUT CATEGORY SHOWS THAT ROSENQVIST IS MCLAREN’S PLAN B AT INDY

Since 2013, several different drivers have won IndyCar, one of the most balanced championships in motorsport. Scott Dixon, Will Power, Simon Pagenaud, Josef Newgarden and Alex Palou all have one thing in common: they all lifted the Astor Cup driving for Penske or Ganassi. Even though it’s an even championship, these two teams grow whenever they can at the key time, and that’s why they consecrate champions. The Mid-Ohio GP was a good example of this, especially with the meltdown of rivals McLaren and Andretti.

Yesterday, McLaren looked like they were in a dream position in Lexington. It had Pato O’Ward starting on pole and ready to spice up the title fight by seeing rivals Marcus Ericsson, Josef Newgarden and Will Power starting out of the top ten. Felix Rosenqvist, who has been doing a very decent year so far, would start from fourth place and could guarantee a gigantic result for the team. Both had the potential to share the podium and even win in Mid-Ohio.

Rosenqvist, in fact, was the highlight of the start, taking Colton Herta out of the front and taking third, but the Swede’s dream lasted only 9 laps, seeing the Chevrolet engine burst, and saying goodbye to the chances of the first podium of the year. O’Ward started too well and had a comfortable lead over Scott McLaughlin, but saw the gearbox break making him a helpless creature on the track, plummeting down the field with no chance of reaction.

Pato O’Ward had his title chances destroyed (Photo: Indycar)

Felix, who is a results-dependent driver if he wants to stay in IndyCar, saw reliability play against him. Unfair result for those who managed to grow in the team, but still don’t know if this is enough to guarantee a spot in 2023, or else, they will return to Formula E. Pato is one of the great drivers of the year so far, but there are already two races with team reliability failures. The Mexican is 65 points behind Marcus Ericsson, and with the car like this, it’s hard to think of any title challenge.

Andretti was completely inexplicable this Sunday. Alexander Rossi, who was doing well this season, had a stance that would be regrettable against any other driver on the grid, but against teammates Romain Grosjean and Devlin DeFrancesco, he bordered on unbelievable. He threw both of them off the track without complete necessity.

Grosjean, who already inherits some of the reputation gained in Formula 1, is not helped either. Even a latecomer, he touched teammate Colton Herta and made him spin in the final stretch of the race. Despite some highlights here and there, it hasn’t been a massive season for the Frenchman in his first year in a top car.

Colton Herta had the race spoiled by the team and pro Grosjean (Photo: IndyCar)

Herta, who by the way, wouldn’t be touched by Grosjean if he was in the background. In this case, it is completely the fault of the team, which had the pilot in a position to fight for the victory, but the delay in calling for the pit-stop in a yellow flag by Tatiana Calderón took the young American out of the front positions. Andretti’s best driver in 2022 is still Rossi, 92 points behind Ericsson. The bond fast goes to 10 years, and it only tends to increase.

Among the really big teams, Penske did very well. Scott McLaughlin won again in a great performance, starting from the front row, taking advantage of O’Ward’s problem and needing to defend himself from Álex Palou, who took a good leap in strategy and returned to the podium. He didn’t have enough pace for the win, but he was there again, which is important.

Will Power glowed. Even after a bad classification and a round on the first lap, he recovered very well, taking advantage of the busy race and very important maneuvers throughout the race. He got ahead of Josef Newgarden and Marcus Ericsson, who also recovered well on Sunday, and the title fight remains tight.

In two weeks, the first Indy race outside the United States in three years comes. Toronto is a tough street race, where qualifying will once again be a very important factor.

