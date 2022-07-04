McLaughlin holds Palou to win Andretti’s war-torn Mid-Ohio GP – Indy News

AGREEMENT WITHOUT CATEGORY SHOWS THAT ROSENQVIST IS MCLAREN’S PLAN B AT INDY

Scott McLaughlin won IndyCar again. The New Zealander won the Mid-Ohio GP, held in Lexington, on Sunday afternoon (3). Starting in second, the Penske driver took advantage of Pato O’Ward’s retirement and defended himself from champion Álex Palou, from Ganassi, to win for the second time in his career.

Australian Will Power, McLaughlin’s Penske teammate, was one of the highlights of the eventful race. After starting from 21st and still running on the first lap when trying to overtake him, he managed to recover to save a podium. Interestingly, the top-3 McLaughlin-Palou-Power took place at the championship opener in St. Pete.

Carpenter’s Rinus VeeKay did a good job and finished fourth, followed by six-time champion Scott Dixon, of Ganassi, who was fifth.

Championship leader, the Swedish Marcus Ericsson, from Ganassi, finished the race in sixth position, followed by Josef Newgarden, from Penske, and the Brazilian Helio Castroneves, from Meyer Shank. David Malukas and Simon Pagenaud closed out the top-10.

Pole-position, Pato O’Ward suffered a retirement in Mid-Ohio. The Mexican led with ease until he suffered with exchange problems, crashed in the field and eventually retired from the race, losing valuable points.

The race was also marked by the various conflicts between the Andretti drivers. Alexander Rossi forced teammates Romain Grosjean and Devlin DeFrancesco off the track. The Swiss-French did not escape the confusion either, touching Colton Herta and making the owner of the #26 escape at turn 4.

IndyCar returns on July 17th with the GP in Toronto, Canada. It will be the 10th of the 17 stages of the 2022 championship.

Scott McLaughlin (Photo: IndyCar)

Find out how the Indy Mid-Ohio GP went:

The start was delayed by one lap due to grid misalignment. With the green flag, O’Ward started well and kept the lead. Rosenqvist also did well, pushing Herta out of the way and jumping to third. At the back of the pack, Power attempted a dive to get out of 21st place, but touched Lundgaard and spun, dropping to last place.

Rosenqvist was walking quietly in third position when an engine blowout, on lap 9, ended the race of the Swedish driver, generating a yellow flag. At this stage, the top 10 was formed by O’Ward, McLaughlin, Herta, Dixon, Pagenaud, Palou, Kirkwood, Malukas, Rossi and Ilott. Drivers from the back of the grid such as Rahal, Power and Harvey took the opportunity to pit for the first time.

▶️ Subscribe to both GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

Rosenqvist’s Abandonment (Video: Indycar)

READ MORE: Porto disenchants and wins first in Pro 2000 in race 2 in Mid-Ohio

The race restarted on lap 13. O’Ward once again jumped in first, while Herta came out badly, losing third place to Dixon. The Andretti driver was heavily pressured by Pagenaud, but held on to fourth place. The Frenchman from Meyer Shank spared no complaints for his opponent’s defense.

With 20 laps in, O’Ward was leading by 1.046 seconds over McLaughlin. The rest of the top 10 had Dixon, Herta, Pagenaud, Palou, Malukas, Kirkwood, Rossi and Ilott. Among the other contenders for the title, Newgarden was 11th, Ericsson was 14th, while Power recovered to 18th.

With 24 laps in, Newgarden, VeeKay and Lundgaard all stopped, switching from hard tires to soft ones. O’Ward reported gearbox problems and saw McLaughlin and Dixon approaching. Among the hands, the first to stop was Pagenaud, in the 28th turn, exchanging the red compounds for the black ones.

Pato and Dixon pitted on lap 29. Both came out behind Palou. Meanwhile, Kirkwood escaped the track at Turn 9. The yellow flag was delayed, and McLaughlin and Herta raced to the pits. Both also returned after Álex Palou, who became the new leader. The pace-car finally came to the track.

Kyle Kirkwood retires from the race (Video: Indycar)

The race direction determined that McLaughlin should stay ahead of Palou due to the entry of the yellow, putting the New Zealander in the lead, with the Spaniard in second, on soft tyres. Herta, O’Ward and Dixon formed the rest of the top five, with hard tires. Newgarden and VeeKay came from soft, followed by Pagenaud, Ericsson and Malukas from hard.

The green flag was given on lap 36. Palou put pressure on McLaughlin, and the New Zealander defended very well. In 23rd, Kellett was touched by Harvey, who was fighting for position with De Silvestro, and ended up spinning, generating a new yellow flag. The restart came on the 40th lap of the race. Once again, McLaughlin defended himself very well against Palou’s attacks. The big highlight was VeeKay, who in one move, overtook Josef Newgarden and Scott Dixon.

Harvey’s Touch on Kellett (Video: Indycar)

VeeKay continued to grow and overtook O’Ward. Power, in great recovery, took Pagenaud and Rossi out of the front, jumping to ninth position. Without rhythm, Pato plummeted and lost positions to Dixon, Newgarden and Ericsson.

With 30 laps to go, McLaughlin was 1s02 ahead of Palou. Herta, VeeKay, Dixon, Newgarden, Ercisson, Power, Rossi and Grosjean formed the top-10. O’Ward continued to lose positions, while Sato escaped the track and walked on the gravel, dropping from 16th to 24th.

On lap 53, Tatiana Calderón pulled into turn 4 with problems and eventually retired. Drivers took the opportunity to make pit-stops for the second time, and one of them was Pato O’Ward, who saw the car crash for good at the exit of the pits and retired, causing a yellow flag. Practically the entire grid went to the pits, with the exception of Colton Herta, who lost the window and continued on the track.

The green flag was given on lap 58. Herta tried to open up as much of the lead as possible and jumped well. VeeKay and Power battled it out for fourth place, with the Australian getting the pass. Meanwhile, Callum Ilott saw Juncos suffer from engine problems and retired to the pits.

Grosjean and Rossi battled for tenth place, and the American ended up pushing the Frenchman into the gravel pit at Turn 2, causing another yellow flag at Lexington. Herta took advantage of the opening of the pits to finally make the second stop of the race.

Play between Grosjean and Rossi (Video: Indycar)

The restart took place on lap 63. Leader, McLaughlin held onto first. Power tried to take advantage of Palou’s mistake to take second, but he couldn’t. Dixon put a lot of pressure on VeeKay for fourth place. Castroneves gained a lot of ground, beating Pagenaud, Malukas and Harvey to eighth place. In the last positions, Herta rotated after a touch from Grosjean.

Palou touched McLaughlin and started to put pressure on in the final laps, but the New Zealander held up well. Conflicts at Andretti ensued, now with Alexander Rossi clashing with Devlin DeFrancesco. The owner of car #27 was punished.

FIVE POINTS TO PAY ATTENTION TO IN THE SECOND HALF OF INDY 2022

1 S MCLAUGHLIN Penske Chevrolet 80 laps two PALOU Ganassi Honda +0.551 3 W POWER Penske Chevrolet +3,841 4 R VEEKAY Carpenter Chevrolet +11,374 5 S DIXON Ganassi Honda +12,319 6 M ERICSSON Ganassi Honda +13,070 7 J NEWGARDEN Penske Chevrolet +13,771 8 H CASTRONEVES Meyer Shank Honda +16,859 9 D MALUKAS Dale Coyne Honda +19,095 10 S PAGENAUD Meyer Shank Honda +26,191 11 C LUNDGAARD Honda RLL +27,084 12 GRAHAL Honda RLL +28,918 13 C DALY Carpenter Chevrolet +29,412 14 T SATO Dale Coyne Honda +29,748 15 HERTA Andretti Honda +35,680 16 J JOHNSON Ganassi Honda +36,651 17 D DEFRANCESCO Andretti Honda +39,655 18 S OF SILVESTRO Paretta Chevrolet +46,027 19 ROSSI Andretti Honda +46,934 20 J HARVEY Honda RLL +1.05.024 21 R GROSJEAN Andretti Honda +1 lap 22 D KELLET Foyt Chevrolet +2 laps 23 C ILOTT Chevrolet Juncos +23 laps NC 24 P O’WARD McLaren Chevrolet +28 laps NC 25 T CALDERON Foyt Chevrolet +29 laps NC 26 K KIRKWOOD Foyt Chevrolet +52 laps NC 27 F ROSENQVIST McLaren Chevrolet +72 laps NC

Access the Spanish and Portuguese-PT versions of BIG PRIZEin addition to the partners Nosso Palestra and Escanteio SP.