Meet 3 people who have superpowers in real life

Since childhood, the dream of many is to become a Super hero, Is not it? After all, we are bombarded, from an early age, by movies, series and comic books about people with Super powers. But did you know that there are some people who have superpowers in real life? With sharper senses, it is even possible to make plots about these “real life superpowers“.

See further below.

Read more: Unusual talents of animals

Ben Underwood

If you’ve seen Daredevil, you’re sure to be a fan of the blind lawyer who fights crime at night in Hell’s Kitchen. With super sharp senses, he is able to fight hordes of enemies using only the sounds of the environment to orient himself.

In this sense, the American Ben Underwood has a very similar and even more curious ability. Born in a small town in California, the young man had retinal cancer when he was just three years old, which caused him to lose his sight. However, he developed a way of playing sports competitively.

For this, he produced some clicks with his tongue, as a kind of echolocation of bats. Sadly, his cancer advanced and Ben passed away in 2009 at the age of 16.

Vincent Van Gogh

Who has seen one of the beautiful works of the Dutch painter and impressionist? Despite being known worldwide, few people know that he had synesthesia, more specifically chromesthesia. In this way, he was able to link colors to sounds.

In the case of songs, with this condition it is possible to play songs only from memory, associating the notes with keys and completely ignoring the use of sheet music.

Stephen Wiltshite

The dream of many people is to have the famous photographic memory, just like Sheldon Cooper, a character in The Big Bang Theory. Have you ever thought about what happens when you mix that skill with a lot of talent? Such is the case of Stephen Wiltshire, an artist who can draw large landscapes with just his memory, seeing them only once.