Meet & More You change time from today

Today is a day of news on TV Globo! After “Bom Dia Brasil” it is not “Mais Você” that goes on air, but the “Encontro”.

The program that until then was headed by Fátima Bernardes is now under the command of Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Soares, while the 59-year-old journalist awaits the premiere of the musical competition reality show “The Voice”, which she will command from the next edition .

With the new schedule, “Encontro” sharpens its connection with the news.

“We are going to start people’s day. Our mission is strong, we are committed to making Brazilians’ day more beautiful, happier. We know that people accompany us in the hope of receiving relevant information”, declared Manoel Soares.

From now on, the “Encontro” is presented from TV Globo’s studios in São Paulo, and the “Bem-Estar” segment will be performed directly from the stage, and no longer with a live link.

“We will always be connected to what is important for Brazil and the world, and we will have a post-newspaper space where we will be able to deal with matters with more time”, explains Patrícia. “The idea is to make people at home understand the debates with a time that television news often does not have. At the same time, we are also going to bring lightness to the people at home.”

“Wake up, girl!”

“Mais Você” airs at 10:45 am. Globo’s internal research reveals that the new schedule, closer to lunch, can be interesting for the audience precisely because of the culinary recipes.

“The challenge is to look at this new product, which we still don’t know what it is”, reflects Ana. “To win over the people who watch this other time slot, keep the audience and take mine too.”

“It’s Home”

Thiago Oliveira, Maria Beltrão, Rita Batista and Talitha Morete are the new presenters of ‘É de Casa’ Image: Kelly Fuzaro/TV Globo

On Saturdays, “É de Casa” continues on the air from 6:50 am, but has new hosts. Maria Beltrão will be the commander of the attraction, and shares the house with journalists Rita Batista, Thiago Oliveira and Talitha Morete.

“We are the aliens”, confesses Beltrão. “I’m happy for the trust they have given me but, for me, it’s a great learning experience. I come from hard news and now I’m going to talk to a much wider audience and take classes that I didn’t cover so much at GloboNews. I have to change my chip, I have to learn a lot. I try to learn, but this also passes through the filter of me always being Maria, and I’m going to put my own way in things.”