Miguel Etchecolatz, one of the biggest torturers of the Argentine dictatorship, dies at 93 – World

One of the greatest torturers of the Argentine dictatorship (1976-1983), Miguel Etchecolatz, 93 years old, died of heart problems this Saturday (2). The repressor had nine life sentences for crimes against humanity.

Etchecolatz was admitted to a clinic since last Wednesday (27), in Argentina. Before that, he was in the Ezeiza prison in Buenos Aires.

Who was Miguel Etchecolatz?

Former director of the Buenos Aires Police was one of the biggest torturers of the Argentine dictatorship

Carlos Carmele / AFP

Miguel Etchecolatz was andx-director of the Buenos Aires Police. During the military dictatorship, he commanded dozens of clandestine detention centers, in which thousands of people were tortured and killed.

He was involved in murders, kidnappings, disappearances, appropriation of minors and was one of those responsible for the so-called “Night of Pencils” on September 19, 1976, when a dozen students were detained and tortured by security forces.

In 2006, Etchecolatz was sentenced to life in prison in a trial whose key witness disappeared after testifying against him. In all, the repressor accumulated nine convictions.

What did he say about the crimes?

In one of the trials, he allegedly stated that the murders were the duty of the trade.

“Because of my position, I had to kill and would do it again,” he said, according to Telam news agency.

In 1997, the torturer released the book “The other campana of Never More“, in which he sought to confront the official 1984 report “Nunca Mais” which recorded 8,961 deaths and disappearances during the dictatorship.

For Argentine deputy Myriam Bregman, Etchecolatz was a ‘genocide’. “He was clearly aware of what he did until the end. Never, in every opportunity he had, did he say a word about the fate of the missing,” she commented on Saturday.

“When we sometimes spoke of ‘former genocide’ or ‘former repressor’, we lawyers said that he was not ‘ex’, because he renewed his commitment to disappearances every day,” said the deputy.