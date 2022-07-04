Millie Bobby Brown is shocked to learn the age of her character in ‘Stranger Things’ – Monet

+



Millie Bobby Brown in a scene from the fourth season of the series Stranger Things (Photo: Playback)

Actress Millie Bobby Brown was shocked to learn the age of her character in the series ‘Stranger Things’. Interpreting the protagonist of the production, Eleven, the 18-year-old English celebrity was stunned when reminded that the character is only 14 years old.

know more

Brown aired his surprise in a recent interview with co-star Noah Schnapp. Prints made by fans of the actress draw attention to her and her friend’s shock at being reminded of Eleven’s age.

“Is Eleven 14?!” Brown and Schnapp exclaim together during the conversation.

know more

Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown shocked to be told the ages of their characters in Stranger Things (Photo: Playback)

know more

Later, Brown recalled the make-out scenes between her character and her boyfriend, Mike, in the show’s third season, set a year before the latest batch of episodes.

“I was picking up Mike… at 13 years old?” asked Brown. Schnapp then says, “She’s so young…”.

know more

A clip of the interview shared on TikTok has several comments supporting the protective stance of police officer Hopper, Eleven’s adoptive father, during the third season, trying to prevent her and Mike from being alone in her room.

know more

Actress Millie Bobby Brown (Photo: Instagram)

know more

“Now I understand why Hooper gets so mad,” wrote one person. “Hooper wasn’t exaggerating, he was just worried about her age,” said another. “Man, was she saving the world at 14?!” asked another.

know more

One person even criticized: “I’m kind of surprised they don’t know the age of their own characters…”.

The fifth and supposed final season of ‘Stranger Things’ is scheduled for release in 2024.

know more