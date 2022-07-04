Minas Gerais confirms three cases of monkeypox in BH

The number of people infected with Smallpox in Minas rose to three. After the disclosure of the first case, on June 29, the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG) announced that laboratory tests confirmed two new diagnoses last Saturday (2). According to the bulletin released by the folder, all patients are from Belo Horizonte.

So far, all victims of the disease in Minas are male. The most recent cases are a 30-year-old man and a 23-year-old man. Both have a history of traveling to the State of São Paulo. The first confirmed case in Minas Gerais was a 33-year-old patient, resident of BH, who was in Europe between June 11 and 26.

According to SES, patients are monitored by health authorities and remain in isolation. Their picture is considered stable.

Through a note, the Municipal Health Department of Belo Horizonte reported that there is still no record of secondary contamination in the municipality. Another three suspected cases are investigated in the city.

Monkeypox in Minas and Brazil

At least 21 cases of Monkeypox have already been reported in Minas, of which three were confirmed, nine were discarded and another nine remain under investigation.

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health has already confirmed at least 76 cases, according to a balance sheet released this Sunday (3). The diagnoses were confirmed in six states and the Federal District.