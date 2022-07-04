Ministry of Health confirms 76 cases of monkeypox in the country | Health

The Ministry of Health confirmed this Sunday (3) 76 cases of monkeypox in the country. Cases were registered in six states and the Federal District.

See confirmed cases by federation unit:

DF : 1

: 1 RN : 1

: 1 MG : two

: two LOL : two

: two EC : two

: two RJ : 16

: 16 SP: 52

The ministry also stated that it is in liaison with the state health secretariats to continue monitoring the emergence of new cases and tracking people who have had close contact with those infected.

In recent months there has been an outbreak of the disease in Europe and the United States. The first case in Brazil was registered on June 8.

Monkey Smallpox: Why Outbreak in Europe and the US Not So Much Concern So Far

Monkeypox in Brazil; UNDERSTAND

At the end of June, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared that, at the moment, the situation does not constitute a health emergency of international importance. This means that the WHO, despite admitting concern about the disease, understands that the outbreak is not as serious, for example, as the Covid pandemic.

Health authorities have said that the contagion power of monkeypox is less than that of Covid, as well as the occurrence of serious cases of the disease.

See list of symptoms and how to protect yourself

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close contact with an infected person.

Symptoms are usually:

fever

headache

muscle aches

back pain

swollen nodes (lymph nodes)

chills

exhaustion

Transmission can occur in the following ways:

By contact with the virus – with an infected animal, person or materials, including through animal bites and scratches, handling of wild game, or through the use of products made from infected animals. It is not yet known which animal carries the virus in the wild, although African rodents are suspected of playing a role in transmitting smallpox to people.

from person to person: by direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood and pus, respiratory secretions or wounds from an infected person, during intimate contact – including during sex – and when kissing, hugging or touching parts of the body with wounds caused by the disease. It is not yet known whether monkeypox can be spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

Per contaminated materials who have touched bodily fluids or wounds, such as clothing or sheets;

Gives mother to fetus through the placenta;

Gives mother to baby during or after childbirth, by skin-to-skin contact;