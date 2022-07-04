Monkeypox outbreak mainly affects gay and bisexual men, study says

Recently, several countries have reported cases of “monkeypox”, a rare viral disease caused by the Monkeypox virus, known to cause monkeypox. It is a virus that infects rodents in Africa, and monkeys are probably accidental hosts, as are humans.

The spread of monkeypox in different countries can become a global public health problem due to a number of factors, which involve greater severity of the disease in certain audiences.

The UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) has announced that the current outbreak of the disease is mainly affecting younger men in London. But scientists are still trying to understand why.

Although anyone can contract the virus, 111 of the 183 cases in England are in men who are gay, bisexual or who have sex with men (MSM). The infection is not transmitted sexually, but through close contact, officials said.

LGBT groups and events are being targeted to help share public health messages. People are advised to look for new spots, ulcers or blisters anywhere on their body, especially if they have recently had a new sexual partner.

Symptoms are usually mild and go away on their own within three weeks.

Since early May, 183 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in England, four in Scotland, two in Northern Ireland and one in Wales — 190 in total.

For the first time, the UKHSA has released more information about those affected in the current outbreak. In England, 86% of those infected live in London and only two are women. Most are between 20 and 49 years old.

The UKHSA said that 18% of confirmed cases in England had recently traveled to several different countries in Europe, up to three weeks before they developed symptoms. Health officials are reaching out to people who may be high-risk contacts for these patients and advising some to self-isolate at home for up to 21 days.

A monkeypox vaccine, called Imvanex, is also being offered to some close contacts, such as healthcare workers, to reduce their risk of developing the infection or becoming ill.

Scientists still don’t know what’s behind the recent surge in smallpox cases, but there are indications that the virus has been spreading from person to person for some time without being detected.

The UKHSA said some of those infected reported frequenting gay bars and saunas, as well as using dating apps.

The agency added that it was working with the British Association for Sexual Health and HIV (BASHH) and the British HIV Association, the Terrence Higgins Trust, Stonewall and the dating app Grindr, to inform gay, bisexual and sexual health services. other men who have sex with men.